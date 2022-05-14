Andrew Symonds attends the state memorial service for former Australian cricketer Shane Warne. Photo / Getty

Cricket Australia are mourning the death of Andrew Symonds after he died in a car crash overnight, according to reports.

Symonds was 46-years-old.

Symonds attended the memorial of fellow international Shane Warne following his shock death in March.

Symonds played 26 tests, 198 ODIs and 14 Twenty20 internationals for Australia and was part of two World Cup winning sides.

He made his ODI debut in 1998 and played for more than a decade for his country. He retired from all cricket in 2012.

In absolute shock. Andrew Symonds Rest in Peace. Love and support to all his family and friends. — Andrew Voss (@AndrewVossy) May 14, 2022