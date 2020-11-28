Cricket: The new project to help the Black Caps win overseas

A cricketing greenhouse is under construction at Mt Maunganui's Bay Oval precinct which will ripen New Zealand cricket teams for future assignments.

An all-weather 24-pitch hub will be ready for use at the end of summer.

The structure will have a retractable roof and walls, and conditions can be dialed to order. Ground staff are open to requests for sub-continental turners, the pace and carry of Australian and South African tracks, or the seaming spring pitches of England.

New Zealand Cricket has funded the project as they move towards developing a North Island base for the country's top players, especially with incumbent Black Caps Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Neil Wagner and BJ Watling in close proximity.

The new setup in Mt Maunganui. Photo / Supplied

NZC's head of turf management, Ian McKendry, says bespoke pitches can be made at the facility any time of year.

"It gives those in high performance units the flexibility to train in any environment. We've had a marquee arrangement at Lincoln [in Canterbury] for seven years, but the air circulation and direct sunlight for photosynthesis [at Bay Oval] will allow us to prepare anything we require.

"If we want to shut the roof or open it up to bake the surface we can. The preparation timeline is not a factor because it's in our control, which has never been the case previously."

McKendry says another industry has sown the catalyst for the latest innovation.

"This type of technology has been around a long time, like in the fruit-growing technology from Central Otago, and we're just adapting it to cricket's requirements and needs.

"It's a game changer because we can get grass in the exact condition we need to replicate anything the players will experience around the world."

The new setup in Mt Maunganui. Photo / Supplied

Bay Oval Trust general manager Kelvin Jones says the Bay of Plenty climate provides a useful starting point.

"It's generally warmer than Lincoln, and cricket can be played outside almost all year round. The concept takes away the risk for everyone; you know you're going to get usable facilities when teams come into camp.

"We initially looked at a traditional marquee, but this was a no-brainer; a more efficient and cost-effective system. New Zealand Cricket are showing their faith in us, effectively as a North Island training base - it's not going away in a hurry."