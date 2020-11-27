Cricket: Australia defeat India in lengthy summer-opener

Australian opening batsman Aaron Finch starred with a century against India. Photo / Photosport

Australia won the first ODI against India by 66 runs at the SCG on Friday night - but boy did it take a while.

The first taste of international cricket this summer for Australians was delightful for thirsty fans but ended up being a marathon with the game going an hour over the scheduled finishing time.

Originally scheduled to finish at 10.10pm, there were still eight overs remaining at 10.40pm with Shane Warne taking aim at the slow over rates which are creeping into all forms of cricket.

In the 42nd over, Mark Howard pointed out that Adam Zampa was running back to his mark.

"I think they've just seen the clock that it's just twenty to 11 local time," he said.

Mark Waugh said: "Do they get big fines for that nowadays?"

"I don't know Junior," Warne added.

"But I do know that the over rates in T20 cricket and one day cricket, in all forms of cricket, are at an all-time low. It's something they really need to come down hard on.

"I mean a one-day game should be finished at 10.10pm. It's now 10.40pm local time and there's still eight overs to go after this.

"India took four hours and six minutes to bowl their 50 overs. Four hours and six minutes. Three and a half hours they allow you for 50 overs. Four hours and six minutes."

Waugh tried to say that COVID protocols would slow it down but Warne said "it's not 40 minutes though".

Warne added later that four hours and six minutes was "one and a half T20 games".

Fans were similarly peeved by the slow progress.

What time is the SCG curfew? Seriously #AUSvIND — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) November 27, 2020

It’s been 7.30 hours since the start of this game....and we have at least one hour of play to go. 😱 #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 27, 2020

Never-ending ODIs is not the way improve the 50-over popularity.

Just saying. #AUSvIND — Alex Fair (@AJFair85) November 27, 2020

The game was set up on the bat of Aaron Finch (114 off 124 balls) before Steve Smith went ballistic, smashing a 66-ball 105, the third fastest century in Australian ODI history.

Australia also hit its highest total against India, finishing with 6/374 from the 50 overs.

Glenn Maxwell chimed in with a 19-ball 45, including five fours and three sixes.

But it was Smith's day as he claimed man of the match honours. The number three scored his first 30 of 30 balls before hitting 22 runs off his next six to reach his half century. From there it was party time as he took just 26 deliveries to score his second 50 and bring up his ton off 62 balls. The last 70 came off just 32 balls.

Smith looked to the heavens after reaching his milestone on a day the SCG cheered at 4.08pm to remember the sixth anniversary of Phillip Hughes' death.

While Australia were feeling good at the break, Mitchell Starc's first over of the Indian innings was horrific. Starc sent down four wides and a no ball and conceded 20 runs from the 11-ball debacle. It was the second worst opening over of all time.

India got off to a flyer, scoring 53 off just 5.2 overs before losing its first wicket.

Virat Kohli was then given a second life on three when Adam Zampa dropped what appeared to be a sitter at fine leg, but the damage was contained when Josh Hazlewood removed the dangerman for 21.

Another two quick wickets brought Hardik Pandya to the crease, who combined for a 128-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan.

When Dhawan fell for 74, followed four overs later by Pandya for a 75-ball 90, the match was as good as over as Australia held on for a commanding 66-run victory.

Marcus Stoinis left the game early with an left side pain, putting him in doubt for the next game.

Game two of the series is also at the SCG on Sunday at 2.40pm.