Chris Lynch: Why Pakistan cricketers should be punished for breaking isolation rules

OPINION:

New Zealand Cricket released a bland statement about the Pakistan cricket team flouting strict isolation rules at a Christchurch hotel.

It follows news that six members of the Pakistan men's cricket team tested positive for Covid-19 at their managed isolation facility at the Chateau on the Park.

Since their arrival, team members were seen on CCTV breaching managed isolation rules, the Ministry of Health said, despite clear, consistent, and detailed communication of expected behaviour.

The team has been issued with a final warning from the ministry. If this is a final warning when was the first?

It's important to note that all breaches occurred within the facility and there is no risk to the public.

It is a privilege, not a right to be granted access to New Zealand.

Plenty of Kiwis are unable to return home because managed isolation facilities are fully booked.

New Zealand Cricket said "as a consequence, the Pakistan team's exemption to train while in managed isolation has been put on hold until investigations have been completed."

They shouldn't be granted any special exemptions in the first place, either they're in managed isolation or they're not.



The statement said: "While this is disappointing for the Pakistan squad, the testing outcomes and the actions taken show the Government system is working".



But New Zealand cricket noted: "It has been made aware that some members of the Pakistan team contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation.

"We will be having discussions with the tourists to assist them in understanding the requirements."

But according to the Ministry of Health – its messaging was very clear.

I want to end with a good news story.

New Zealand is the best country in the world to live in - during the coronavirus era, according to a Bloomberg resilience ranking report.

I feel grateful to live in a country where Covid19 has not taken a foothold.

But if others are unclear about their responsibilities during the global pandemic, the threat of a plane ticket home should help ease any confusion.