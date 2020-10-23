Cricket: Questions aplenty for Suzie Bates ahead of WBBL

Suzie Bates will put her best foot forward for the Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL. Photo / Getty Images

Suzie Bates will take a knee in the Australian women's Big Bash League - but she'll let a teammate take the lead.

The White Ferns veteran is in Australia for the WBBL which gets underway tomorrow, and kneeling has been discussed.

England captain Heather Knight wants her Sydney Thunder teammates to take a knee but Bates is unsure what will happen with the Adelaide Strikers, who she'll captain.

"It's obviously a hot topic isn't it?" she told the Weekend Herald.

"I had a good chat to Perky [White Ferns and Strikers teammate Katie Perkins] about it yesterday and it's a great idea if it's in support of a teammate who feels strongly about that. When the movement happened I reflected on how I can make a difference in New Zealand and in my community by having conversations. So anyone who wants to take a knee, I would support them."

A teammate who may is West Indies off-spinner Stafanie Taylor, although Bates is yet to see her.

"She's been in quarantine but I've played a few seasons with her in different teams and I think it will be a topic that comes up. If she wants to take a knee, I'd support her in that. But it wouldn't be something I'd do off my own bat, it'd be more something I'd do in support of a teammate who would feel strongly about it."

It wouldn't be a foreign stance to take for Bates either.

The White Ferns joined their Australian counterparts in forming a barefoot circle in recognition of the inequality between non-Indigenous Australians and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders during the recent tour across the Tasman.

"Taking the knee was in support [of causes] in America whereas the barefoot circle was to support Aboriginal lives in Australia. That's where you've got to make it relevant with where you are and who you're with and how you apply it to the environment you're in.

"It was quite a spiritual process and I think all of the girls were pleased to be part of it and if there's something in New Zealand that's relevant to our culture and history, I'm sure the girls will get behind it, too."

But Bates is unsure when she'll even take to the field this WBBL campaign, after suffering a torn shoulder ligament while fielding in the first ODI against Australia earlier this month.

"It's not 100 per cent but it's definitely had improvement. The aim is to play at some stage during the tournament. It's pretty tough being in the bubble and all the teams are in the one place, and I'm not really a great cricket watcher.

"I was conscious of not being a pest with the New Zealand games, so just kept a bit quiet and laid low, but with the Strikers I've been more of a pest," said Bates.

The unfamiliarity of being on the sideline will be further enhanced by not having her long-time teammate and friend Sophie Devine with the team, after she moved to the Perth Scorchers.

Bates is already starting the mind games with the White Ferns skipper.

"I'll still be wanting her to score runs, just not against Adelaide. But I think she'll struggle against us, she has some really good friends in the side. I'm just hoping the Strikers do better than the Scorchers."