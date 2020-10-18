Cricket: Black Cap Lockie Ferguson pulls off remarkable Super Over to set up Indian Premier League win

Black Caps paceman Lockie Ferguson.

Black Caps bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult have received contrasting Indian Premier League fates in the UAE.

Ferguson delivered a man-of-the-match performance in Kolkata's eliminator over victory over Hyderabad overnight

The New Zealand quick took 3-15 in regulation 20 overs, including the scalp of Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson.

Ferguson then captured two wickets in the Super Over in his first appearance of the season. He bowled Aussie opener David Warner first ball before also breaking through the defences of Abdul Samad two balls later to set up the thrilling win.

Boult bowled the second Super Over for Mumbai against Punjab after a tie in regulation and the first eliminator. However, Kings XI hauled in the 12 runs required in four balls.

Black Caps and Punjab Kings XI all rounder sat through the thriller on the sidelines.