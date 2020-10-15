BYC podcast: The latest cricket happenings from around the world

The BYC podcast is back for another season.

It's back! BYC, New Zealand's most celebrated and feared speciality cricket podcast, has strapped on the pads for another season.

Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of other dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer.

In this episode, the panel discuss the sad passing of Kiwi great John R Reid - the country's oldest surviving test player who died in Auckland aged 92.

They also look at England fast bowler Jofra Archer's new Xbox, review former Aussie star Brett Lee's 2006 hit song You're The One For Me and offer the hopeless White Ferns some sage advice.

Dylan gives us his classic Bat of the Week, Paul claims he can bowl at 120kph with a bung knee, and they celebrate being back at No 1 as New Zealand's top sports podcast.

Listen to the latest episode of the BYC podcast here: