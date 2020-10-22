BYC podcast: The latest cricket happenings from around the world

BYC is back for another season.

It's back! BYC, New Zealand's most celebrated and feared speciality cricket podcast, has strapped on the pads for another season.

Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of other dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer.

In this episode, the panel celebrate the fact that there is finally cricket in New Zealand with the start of the Plunket Shield. They share stories about Imran Khan's form (on and off the field) and some extreme promotional ideas for local cricket, discuss the best soil for your backyard wicket, and Dylan identifies three up-and-coming players to watch out for this season.

Listen to the latest episode of the BYC podcast here: