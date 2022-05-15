The local and international cricket community is in shock over the sudden death of former Australian star Andrew Symonds on Saturday night.
The 46-year-old's family confirmed in a statement the popular all-rounder was killed in a single-car accident outside Townsville, where he lived. Paramedics at the scene tried to save him but were unable to.
Players, former teammates and fans have taken to social media to share their devastation at the tragic news, which comes just two months after the deaths of fellow Aussie cricket greats Shane Warne and Rod Marsh.
Michael Clarke, who was incredibly close with Symonds when he came into the Australian team before the pair fell out and their relationship broke down, took to Instagram to say he was "devastated".
Clarke posted a broken heart emoji over a photo of him and Symonds carrying Shane Warne on their shoulders after the 2006-2007 Ashes series.
Adam Gilchrist wrote on Twitter: "This really hurts. #roy #rip".
"Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia," former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar wrote.
"We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #Andrew Symonds"
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk shared her "deep condolences" with the star's family, remembering him as "an outstanding player - dynamic, entertaining and skilful - who made an unforgettable contribution to Queensland and Australian cricket".
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted: "Just awful to hear the news of the passing of Andrew Symonds. Roy was an incredible talent and a great character of Australian sport. Loved by his teammates and fans alike, he will be sorely missed by many. My condolences to his family, friends and the cricket community."
Radio star Ryan "Fitzy" Fitzgerald described the news as "tragic".
"Loved the way Roy went about life and particularly his cricket. Loyal and passionate. #RIPROY," the Fitzy & Wippa host tweeted.
"Horrendous news to wake up to," former Aussie paceman Jason Gillepsie wrote.
"Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate. #RIPRoy".
Fans also expressed their shock at the news, describing him as "one of the most entertaining one-day cricketers I had the pleasure to watch during my childhood and into my teenage years".
Others remembered the iconic moment that Symonds tackled a streaker on the pitch, describing it as "the greatest moment in the history of Australian cricket".