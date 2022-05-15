Andrew Symonds and Michael Clarke pose for a photo after the Australian nets session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 25, 2006. Photo / Getty Images

The local and international cricket community is in shock over the sudden death of former Australian star Andrew Symonds on Saturday night.

The 46-year-old's family confirmed in a statement the popular all-rounder was killed in a single-car accident outside Townsville, where he lived. Paramedics at the scene tried to save him but were unable to.

Players, former teammates and fans have taken to social media to share their devastation at the tragic news, which comes just two months after the deaths of fellow Aussie cricket greats Shane Warne and Rod Marsh.

Michael Clarke, who was incredibly close with Symonds when he came into the Australian team before the pair fell out and their relationship broke down, took to Instagram to say he was "devastated".

Clarke posted a broken heart emoji over a photo of him and Symonds carrying Shane Warne on their shoulders after the 2006-2007 Ashes series.

The pair were great mates before falling out. Photo / Instagram

Adam Gilchrist wrote on Twitter: "This really hurts. #roy #rip".

"Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia," former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar wrote.

"We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #Andrew Symonds"

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk shared her "deep condolences" with the star's family, remembering him as "an outstanding player - dynamic, entertaining and skilful - who made an unforgettable contribution to Queensland and Australian cricket".

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted: "Just awful to hear the news of the passing of Andrew Symonds. Roy was an incredible talent and a great character of Australian sport. Loved by his teammates and fans alike, he will be sorely missed by many. My condolences to his family, friends and the cricket community."

Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy. 💔😞 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 15, 2022

If Roy shook your hand you had his word, that’s the sort of bloke he was and that's why I always wanted him on my team. An extraordinary player and even better human being. Can’t believe he’s gone. Thoughts are with his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/7r7FiK1CzK — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) May 15, 2022

Radio star Ryan "Fitzy" Fitzgerald described the news as "tragic".

"Loved the way Roy went about life and particularly his cricket. Loyal and passionate. #RIPROY," the Fitzy & Wippa host tweeted.

"Horrendous news to wake up to," former Aussie paceman Jason Gillepsie wrote.

"Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate. #RIPRoy".

Horrendous news to wake up to.

Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate.☹️ #RIPRoy — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) May 14, 2022

Simmo .. This doesn’t feel real .. #RIP ❤️ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 14, 2022

Man.

This year has been just heartbreaking 💔 for all, cricket family & fans just in shock. So many gone way too soon.



‘Roy’ was one of the main reasons I wanted to play cricket, wear zinc & just generally play sport with a smile! 🙏🏽😢 #RIP #ROY — Trent Copeland (@copes9) May 14, 2022

Fans also expressed their shock at the news, describing him as "one of the most entertaining one-day cricketers I had the pleasure to watch during my childhood and into my teenage years".

Others remembered the iconic moment that Symonds tackled a streaker on the pitch, describing it as "the greatest moment in the history of Australian cricket".

Andrew Symonds was one of the most entertaining one-day cricketers I had the pleasure to watch during my childhood and into my teenage years.



Probably the batsman who would best fit the definition of 'fearless' at the crease.



Terrible to hear of his death this morning. RIP. — Alexander Grant (@AlexGrantOz) May 14, 2022

Also should mention, as one of the few POCs to wear the baggy green in my lifetime, he was an enormous influence on me as a young cricket fan. He looked different, played different and didn’t care. https://t.co/8diJOZQzNE — Naveen Razik (@naveenjrazik) May 14, 2022