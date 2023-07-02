MCC members verbally abuse the Australian Cricket team as they walk through the Long Room during the lunch break on the final day of the second Ashes test.

Marylebone Cricket Club has “apologised unreservedly” to the Australian team and is investigating alleged verbal abuse and physical contact from their members as the teams left the field for lunch following English batter Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal.

The Australian cricket team have requested that Lord’s investigate the incident as a febrile atmosphere developed on the final day of the second Ashes Test.

Let's have a look at what the elite MCC members have to say



As it's not on the Western Terrace nothing will be done.

Australia were booed off the field, through the Long Room and up the stairs to their changing room by the usually serene Lord’s crowd after refusing to withdraw their appeal when Alex Carey stumped Bairstow, who ambled out of his ground believing the ball to be dead.

Some players, including Usman Khawaja, were filmed stopping to remonstrate with supporters.

MCC chief executive Guy Lavender, a former lieutenant colonel in the Parachute Regiment, took the high unusual step of addressing members in the Long Room at lunchtime, reminding them to respect the players. Lord’s is almost unique in world cricket in that players have to walk through a room full of spectators to get to and from the field.

An MCC statement said: “The Long Room is unique in world cricket and the great privilege of players passing through the Pavilion is very special. After this morning’s play, emotions were running high, and words were unfortunately exchanged with some of the Australian team, by a small number of Members.

Usman Khawaja was pulled back by security after speaking to one the members inside the long room



"I've NEVER seen scenes like that!"

“We have unreservedly apologised to the Australian Team and will deal with any Member who has not maintained the standard we expect through our disciplinary processes. It was not necessary to eject anyone from the ground and I am pleased to say that there was no repeat of this as the players resumed the field for this afternoon’s session.”

The incensed Australians called on MCC to investigate the matter.

A statement said: “Australian management has requested the Marylebone Cricket Club investigate several incidents involving spectators in the members’ area during lunch on day five of the Lord’s Test.

“It is alleged players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members area.”



