England's Stuart Broad, centre, celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Steven Smith. Photo / AP

Live updates of the final day of the opening Ashes test between England and Australia at Edgbaston.

Day four report

Australia needs 174 more runs and England seven more wickets in a gripping Ashes series opener that will be decided on the fifth and final day at Edgbaston.

Chasing 281 to win, Australia was 107-3 at stumps on the fourth day Monday, and both sides were feeling good about their chances of winning what has been a tight test.

After losing the wickets of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in a span of eight overs in the last session, Usman Khawaja stood firm to be 34 not out with nightwatchman Scott Boland on a career-best 13 not out.

Stuart Broad brought England back into the contest with two of the three wickets and fired up the raucous crowd.

When Australia started its second innings after tea, the crowd chanted, “Broady’s gonna get ya,” to bait Warner, who has fallen to Broad 16 times, including in the first innings.

But Warner held him off. He and Khawaja started smoothly by reaching 50-0 in the 15th over. The stand was broken on 61 when Ollie Robinson got Warner to edge behind for 36.

Broad didn’t get Warner, but he got bigger prizes, that of No. 1-ranked Labuschagne and No. 2 Smith. Both edged Broad behind into the gloves of Jonny Bairstow, Labuschagne for 13 and Steve Smith for 6.

Broad had 2-28.

England was all out for 273 in its second innings right on a delayed tea. Joe Root and Harry Brook led with 46s and Ben Stokes with 43.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon took 4-80 and captain Pat Cummins finished with 4-63.