Cricket: Episode four of the On The Front Foot podcast, with Bryan Waddle and Jeremy Coney

Summer is back, and so are the voices of cricket.

Bryan Waddle and Jeremy Coney deliver the best ahead of another summer, with their newest podcast On The Front Foot, powered by Newstalk ZB and iHeartRadio.

This week, Wads and Coney look at the Twenty20 series between the Black Caps and Pakistan, and what to make of the tourists' performance particularly in game three in Napier.

It may be Christmas this week, but the Boxing Day test in Mount Maunganui is far more exciting, what are we most looking forward to about Bay Oval? Should Mitchell Santner be in the squad? And how will Pakistan's pace-attack fair?

ABC commentator Jim Maxwell dials in from across the Tasman to talk about Australia's embarrassment of India in Adelaide, preview the Boxing Day test in Melbourne, and try sort through the mess that is their cricket TV broadcast rights.

Finally, Coney delves into his memory bank to remember Sir Richard Hadlee's Gabba glory in 1985, when the legendary allrounder took nine wickets and 15 for the match to dismantle Australia.