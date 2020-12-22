Cricket: Black Cap Daryl Mitchell takes stunning catch in Twenty20 defeat to Pakistan

Chalk this one up for a contender for catch of the summer.

Substitute fielder Daryl Mitchell pulled off a one-handed stunner in the third Twenty20 against Pakistan but it wasn't enough to inspire a 3-0 sweep for the home side.

Mitchell took the catch to dismiss Pakistan opener Haider Ali for 11 in the sixth over, diving backwards on the edge of the circle.

Mitchell then went onto to take two more catches, which saw him equal the record for most catches by a sub in the Twenty20 format.

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan scored 89 off 59 balls to lead his side to victory in Napier with Iftikhar Ahmed securing the win with a six off the third to last ball of the match.

Ahmed smashed a Kyle Jamieson delivery out of the ground to give Pakistan a four-wicket victory.