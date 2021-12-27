Cricket: England fightback fails to last a day as Australia strike late

Mitchell Starc celebrates with teammates after dismissing Zak Crawley. Photo / Getty

England cannot catch a trick on this Ashes tour as the Australian quick bowlers tore the visitors to shreds once again.

England responded to being bowled out for 185 on day one to limit Australia to 267, bowling the home side out late on day two to hold the door open for an Ashes comeback.

The 82-run deficit was always going to be the first goal for the English to build a defendable second innings lead, but the Aussie quicks have had other plans in a stunning finish to the day.

England are reeling at 4/31 after Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland took two wickets each to leave the MCG rocking in a match changing hour to stumps on day two of the Boxing Day Test.

After an early life for Zak Crawley where he edged it between Alex Carey and David Warner, he was soon out to Starc after a simple edge to Carey.

But next ball he had two in two as he nabbed Dawid Malan LBW with a ball that would have clipped the top of the bail.

"England are having the worst possible start to this second innings," Adam Gilchrist said after the dismissal of Malan.

He then bowled to Joe Root for the hat-trick ball, and drew the English captain into a false shot but only just missed the edge.

But it left England 2-7 and even English journalist Isabelle Westbury was blown away by the Aussies' relentless attack.

"I'm going to take my England hat off here, this stuff from both ends, the relentlessness, the speed, the poor batters are like rabbits in headlights," she said on Triple M.

Although Aussie skipper Pat Cummins was unlucky not to join in the wicket-taking, an astute change for hometown hero Boland deepened England's misery.

Boland caught the edge of opener Haseeb Hameed for the easiest of catches for Carey.

Boland was almost on a hat-trick after his first ball to nightwatchman Jack Leach bounced over the stumps, but the MCG was pumping the next ball as Boland hitting the top of off-stump after Leach shouldered arms.

England still need 51 runs to make Australia bat again with Joe Root on 12 and Ben Stokes on 2 needing to do plenty of work to save the Ashes.

Earlier, Australia were all out for 267 as Scott Boland was the last wicket to fall, opening up a lead of 82 heading into the second innings.

Australia's tail wagged, as Pat Cummins scored 21, Mitchell Starc 24 not out and Boland six to add a valuable 48 runs for the final two wickets.