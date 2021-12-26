Cricket: Cricket Australia go to police over leaked recording

If the reports are proven, the leaked audio would expose serious security flaws within Cricket Australia's anti-corruption unit. Photo / Getty

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has confirmed the organisation has reported an alleged security breach to Victoria Police after a confidential recording was leaked to the media.

The Sunday Age revealed it obtained audio of a phone conversation between former CA head of integrity Sean Carroll and a woman who described herself as a "high-class escort".

In the recording, sent anonymously to the newspaper by someone who claimed to be an ex-CA staff member, the pair reportedly discussed an unidentified former cricketer's alleged cocaine use and sexual activities.

According to the report, the conversation took place several years ago.

If the reports are proven, the leaked audio would expose serious security flaws within CA's anti-corruption unit.

Speaking to reporters at the MCG on Sunday morning, Mr Hockley described the allegations surrounding the well-known cricketer's off-field conduct as "unsubstantiated".

"I saw the article this morning. Those reports are unsubstantiated," Mr Hockley said.

"They are historical. Any stealing of confidential information is a crime.

"We have reported it and are getting assistance from [Victoria] Police.

"It's really important people are able to contact our integrity line in full confidence that it is going to be kept secure.

"Certainly our processes, we review them regularly, to ensure they are absolutely best practice."

In a separate incident earlier this year, former Australian wicketkeeper Tim Paine stood down as Test captain after historical text messages with a former Cricket Tasmania staff member were leaked to the media.

Paine was not sanctioned by CA for the sexting saga because the gloveman did not violate the organisation's code of conduct.

Australian seamer Pat Cummins replaced Paine as Test captain ahead of the 2021/22 Ashes series.

When Paine decided to take an indefinite break from cricket earlier this month, South Australia's Alex Carey replaced him as Test wicketkeeper.