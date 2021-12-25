Boxing Day Ashes Test: England panics with multiple changes to team

Joe Root of England looks on as he walks off the field during day four of the Second Test match in the Ashes series between Australia and England the at Adelaide Oval. Photo / Getty Images

Joe Root of England looks on as he walks off the field during day four of the Second Test match in the Ashes series between Australia and England the at Adelaide Oval. Photo / Getty Images

England's Test line-up has been rocked by no fewer than four changes for the Boxing Day match in Melbourne tomorrow as the tourists desperately try to keep the Ashes series alive.

The Poms have dropped opening batsman Rory Burns, middle order batsman Ollie Pope, and pace bowlers Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad ahead of the MCG Test.

The two batsmen struggled to make an impact in the first and second Tests.

Burns will be replaced by 23-year-old Zak Crawley at the top of the order, while a more familiar face to Australians – Jonny Bairstow – replaces Pope.

Rory Burns of England looks dejected after being dismissed by Pat Cummins of Australia during day three of the First Test Match in the Ashes series. Photo / Getty Images

Crawley, 23, has been touted as a specialist for Australian conditions with his ability to play the bouncing ball, even though he has only averaged 11 in Test cricket this year.

His overall average isn't quite so dire, but hardly impresses at 28 after playing 15 Tests.

Meanwhile Bairstow's irrefutable dominance in white-ball cricket (his ODI average is 48) has not transferred to the longest form of the game, where he averages 34.

England has also recalled left-arm orthodox spinner Jack Leach and fast bowler Mark Wood, both of whom played in Brisbane.

They will join James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes and Joe Root to form the tourists' bowling attack.

The MCG wicket is typically a hard slog for bowlers.

The removable wicket has seldom delivered joy for most bowling attacks – though Victorian Scott Boland has made a success at his home ground. Hence a selection shock for Australia as well today.

Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root during day one of the first Ashes cricket test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Photo / AP

The 32-year-old was only brought into the Ashes squad on Monday and many expected him just to be a backup option for Australia's pace attack.

With captain Pat Cummins returning to the line-up and Mitchell Starc guaranteed to play in Melbourne, that left one fast-bowling spot up for grabs.

Josh Hazlewood, who missed the second Test with a side strain, was ruled out of contention after he was limited to run-throughs and didn't bowl in Australia's net session on Christmas Eve. Jhye Richardson, who played in Adelaide, misses out too.