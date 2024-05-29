Asafo Aumua will return for the Hurricanes this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.

Each Wednesday, you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.

Crusaders team to face Moana Pasifika

The Crusaders will look to cling to their playoff hopes on Friday night against Moana Pasifika in Christchurch but will do so without a few key players.

Sevu Reece and Fletcher Newell will both be rested this week, while David Havili is nursing a shoulder injury. It sees three new faces in the starting line-up, with Tamaiti Williams at tighthead, Macca Springer on the left wing and Ryan Crotty at second five-eighths.

On the bench, Owen Franks provides cover at tighthead, while Taine Robinson and Heremaia Murray join the reserves as backline cover.

Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Orangetheory Stadium

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor (c)

3. Tamaiti Williams

4. Antonio Shalfoon

5. Quinten Strange

6. Cullen Grace

7. Ethan Blackadder

8. Christian Lio-Willie

9. Noah Hotham

10. Fergus Burke

11. Macca Springer

12. Ryan Crotty

13. Dallas McLeod

14. Chay Fihaki

15. Johnny McNicholl

Reserves:

16. George Bell

17. George Bower

18. Owen Franks

19. Jamie Hannah

20. Tom Christie

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Taine Robinson

23. Heremaia Murray

Moana Pasifika team to face Crusaders

Moana Pasifika will also be looking to earn a spot in the post-season in Friday night’s clash.

While other results would need to go their way, a win over the Crusaders in Christchurch would give Moana Pasifika some hope for their first trip to the playoffs.

Jonathan Taumateine returns at halfback for the clash, while Sekope Kepu will start at tighthead. In the backline, Pepesana Patafilo moves from centre to the left wing, with Henry Taefu wearing the No 13 jersey. Kyren Taumoefolau starts at fullback with Danny Toala unavailable.

Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Orangetheory Stadium

1. Abraham Pole

2. Samiuela Moli

3. Sekope Kepu

4. Tom Savage

5. Allan Craig

6. Jacob Norris

7. Sione Havili Talitui (c)

8. Lotu Inisi

9. Jonathan Taumatiene

10. William Havili

11. Pepesana Patafilo

12. Julian Savea

13. Henry Taefu

14. Fine Inisi

15. Kyren Taumoefolau

Reserves:

16. Tomasi Maka

17. Ivan Fepuleai (debut)

18. Suetena Asomua

19. Ola Tauelangi

20. Alamanda Motuga

21. Aisea Halo

22. Christian Leali’ifano

23. Nigel Ah Wong

Hurricanes team to face Highlanders

Asafo Aumua’s return comes at a good time for the Hurricanes as he starts against the Highlanders in Wellington on Saturday afternoon.

Aumua joins the run-on side after Raymond Tuputupu was handed a three-match ban for a high shot on Tupou Vaa’i that saw him red-carded in last week’s win over the Chiefs.

Lock James Tucker also returns to the starting XV, which sees Justin Sangster move back to the bench with Caleb Delany unavailable for selection alongside Brad Shields, Cam Roigard and Tyrel Lomax. Du’Plessis Kirifi starts at openside flanker, with Peter Lakai moving to the bench.

Salesi Rayasi will join the starting side on the left wing in his 50th Hurricanes appearance, replacing Kini Naholo in an otherwise unchanged backline. On the bench, Jordi Viljoen will provide backup at halfback, while Riley Higgins and Baulyn Sullivan cover the backline.

Kickoff: Saturday 4:35pm at Sky Stadium

1. Xavier Numia

2. Asafo Aumua

3. Pasilio Tosi

4. James Tucker

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Devan Flanders

7. Du’Plessis Kirifi

8. Brayden Iose

9. T.J. Perenara

10. Brett Cameron

11. Salesi Rayasi

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Billy Proctor

14. Josh Moorby

15. Ruben Love

Reserves:

16. James O’Reilly

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones

18. Tevita Mafileo

19. Justin Sangster

20. Peter Lakai

21. Jordi Viljoen

22. Riley Higgins

23. Bailyn Sullivan

Highlanders team to face Hurricanes

With a playoff spot confirmed, the Highlanders have named a team with some fresh legs to take on the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday afternoon.

James Arscott will get his second start of the season at halfback with Folau Fakatava moving to the bench, Will Tucker gets the start alongside Fabian Holland at lock, while Finn Hurley starts at fullback.

Max Hicks, Billy Harmon and Nikora Broughton make up the loose trio, Matt Whaanga starts at centre, while Connor Garden-Bachop starts on the right wing. Hayden Michaels is in line to make his debut off the bench, while Martin Bogado and Tom Sanders also join the matchday squad.

Kickoff: Saturday 4:35pm at Sky Stadium

1. Ethan de Groot (co-captain)

2. Henry Bell

3. Jermaine Ainsley

4. Will Tucker

5. Fabian Holland

6. Max Hicks

7. Billy Harmon (co-captain)

8. Nikora Broughton

9. James Arscott

10. Ajay Faleafaga

11. Jona Nareki

12. Sam Gilbert

13. Matt Whaanga

14. Connor Garden-Bachop

15. Finn Hurley

Reserves:

16. Jack Taylor

17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

18. Saula Ma’u

19. Tom Sanders

20. Hayden Michaels (debut)

21. Folau Fakatava

22. Jake Te Hiwi

23. Martin Bogado

Blues team to face Chiefs

The Blues welcome Finlay Christie back into the mix for their match against the Chiefs on Saturday night as they look to lock up top spot on the ladder.

The All Blacks halfback will provide backup to Taufa Funaki at halfback in one of a number of changes to the squad. Ricky Riccitelli and Marcel Renata return to the front row alongside Ofa Tu’ungafasi, while Dalton Papali’i returns at openside flanker.

In the backline, Caleb Clarke returns on the left wing, which sees A.J. Lam move into second five-eighths.

Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Eden Park

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Ricky Riccitelli

3. Marcel Renata

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)

5. Sam Darry

6. Akira Ioane

7. Dalton Papali’i

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Taufa Funaki

10. Harry Plummer

11. Caleb Clarke

12. A.J. Lam

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Stephen Perofeta

Reserves:

16. Kurt Eklund

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Cameron Suafoa

20. Adrian Choat

21. Finlay Christie

22. Corey Evans

23. Cole Forbes

Chiefs team to face Blues

All Blacks loose forward Samipeni Finau is among a host of players returning to the Chiefs squad this week as they meet the Blues in Auckland.

Finau will return to his usual role on the blindside, while Jimmy Tupou starts at lock with Tupou Vaa’i unavailable, and Ollie Norris returns to provide front-row cover. Naitoa Ah Kuoi also starts at lock, replacing Maanaki Selby-Rickit, with Wallace Sititi starting at No 8 as Luke Jacobson moves to openside flanker.

Bradley Slater will start at hooker, with Samisoni Taukei’aho on the bench, with Rameka Poihipi and Daniel Rona replace Quinn Tupaea (bench) and Anton Lienert-Brown (unavailable) in the midfield.

Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Eden Park

1. Aidan Ross

2. Bradley Slater

3. George Dyer

4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

5. Jimmy Tupou

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Luke Jacobson (c)

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Daniel Rona

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. Ollie Norris

18. Sione Ahio

19. Simon Parker

20. Kaylum Boshier

21. Xavier Roe

22. Quinn Tupaea

23. Peniasi Malimali