Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.
Each Wednesday, you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.
Crusaders team to face Moana Pasifika
The Crusaders will look to cling to their playoff hopes on Friday night against Moana Pasifika in Christchurch but will do so without a few key players.
Sevu Reece and Fletcher Newell will both be rested this week, while David Havili is nursing a shoulder injury. It sees three new faces in the starting line-up, with Tamaiti Williams at tighthead, Macca Springer on the left wing and Ryan Crotty at second five-eighths.
On the bench, Owen Franks provides cover at tighthead, while Taine Robinson and Heremaia Murray join the reserves as backline cover.
Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Orangetheory Stadium
1. Joe Moody
2. Codie Taylor (c)
3. Tamaiti Williams
4. Antonio Shalfoon
5. Quinten Strange
6. Cullen Grace
7. Ethan Blackadder
8. Christian Lio-Willie
9. Noah Hotham
10. Fergus Burke
11. Macca Springer
12. Ryan Crotty
13. Dallas McLeod
14. Chay Fihaki
15. Johnny McNicholl
Reserves:
16. George Bell
17. George Bower
18. Owen Franks
19. Jamie Hannah
20. Tom Christie
21. Mitchell Drummond
22. Taine Robinson
23. Heremaia Murray
Moana Pasifika team to face Crusaders
Moana Pasifika will also be looking to earn a spot in the post-season in Friday night’s clash.
While other results would need to go their way, a win over the Crusaders in Christchurch would give Moana Pasifika some hope for their first trip to the playoffs.
Jonathan Taumateine returns at halfback for the clash, while Sekope Kepu will start at tighthead. In the backline, Pepesana Patafilo moves from centre to the left wing, with Henry Taefu wearing the No 13 jersey. Kyren Taumoefolau starts at fullback with Danny Toala unavailable.
Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Orangetheory Stadium
1. Abraham Pole
2. Samiuela Moli
3. Sekope Kepu
4. Tom Savage
5. Allan Craig
6. Jacob Norris
7. Sione Havili Talitui (c)
8. Lotu Inisi
9. Jonathan Taumatiene
10. William Havili
11. Pepesana Patafilo
12. Julian Savea
13. Henry Taefu
14. Fine Inisi
15. Kyren Taumoefolau
Reserves:
16. Tomasi Maka
17. Ivan Fepuleai (debut)
18. Suetena Asomua
19. Ola Tauelangi
20. Alamanda Motuga
21. Aisea Halo
22. Christian Leali’ifano
23. Nigel Ah Wong
Hurricanes team to face Highlanders
Asafo Aumua’s return comes at a good time for the Hurricanes as he starts against the Highlanders in Wellington on Saturday afternoon.
Aumua joins the run-on side after Raymond Tuputupu was handed a three-match ban for a high shot on Tupou Vaa’i that saw him red-carded in last week’s win over the Chiefs.
Lock James Tucker also returns to the starting XV, which sees Justin Sangster move back to the bench with Caleb Delany unavailable for selection alongside Brad Shields, Cam Roigard and Tyrel Lomax. Du’Plessis Kirifi starts at openside flanker, with Peter Lakai moving to the bench.
Salesi Rayasi will join the starting side on the left wing in his 50th Hurricanes appearance, replacing Kini Naholo in an otherwise unchanged backline. On the bench, Jordi Viljoen will provide backup at halfback, while Riley Higgins and Baulyn Sullivan cover the backline.
Kickoff: Saturday 4:35pm at Sky Stadium
1. Xavier Numia
2. Asafo Aumua
3. Pasilio Tosi
4. James Tucker
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
6. Devan Flanders
7. Du’Plessis Kirifi
8. Brayden Iose
9. T.J. Perenara
10. Brett Cameron
11. Salesi Rayasi
12. Jordie Barrett
13. Billy Proctor
14. Josh Moorby
15. Ruben Love
Reserves:
16. James O’Reilly
17. Pouri Rakete-Stones
18. Tevita Mafileo
19. Justin Sangster
20. Peter Lakai
21. Jordi Viljoen
22. Riley Higgins
23. Bailyn Sullivan
Highlanders team to face Hurricanes
With a playoff spot confirmed, the Highlanders have named a team with some fresh legs to take on the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday afternoon.
James Arscott will get his second start of the season at halfback with Folau Fakatava moving to the bench, Will Tucker gets the start alongside Fabian Holland at lock, while Finn Hurley starts at fullback.
Max Hicks, Billy Harmon and Nikora Broughton make up the loose trio, Matt Whaanga starts at centre, while Connor Garden-Bachop starts on the right wing. Hayden Michaels is in line to make his debut off the bench, while Martin Bogado and Tom Sanders also join the matchday squad.
Kickoff: Saturday 4:35pm at Sky Stadium
1. Ethan de Groot (co-captain)
2. Henry Bell
3. Jermaine Ainsley
4. Will Tucker
5. Fabian Holland
6. Max Hicks
7. Billy Harmon (co-captain)
8. Nikora Broughton
9. James Arscott
10. Ajay Faleafaga
11. Jona Nareki
12. Sam Gilbert
13. Matt Whaanga
14. Connor Garden-Bachop
15. Finn Hurley
Reserves:
16. Jack Taylor
17. Daniel Lienert-Brown
18. Saula Ma’u
19. Tom Sanders
20. Hayden Michaels (debut)
21. Folau Fakatava
22. Jake Te Hiwi
23. Martin Bogado
Blues team to face Chiefs
The Blues welcome Finlay Christie back into the mix for their match against the Chiefs on Saturday night as they look to lock up top spot on the ladder.
The All Blacks halfback will provide backup to Taufa Funaki at halfback in one of a number of changes to the squad. Ricky Riccitelli and Marcel Renata return to the front row alongside Ofa Tu’ungafasi, while Dalton Papali’i returns at openside flanker.
In the backline, Caleb Clarke returns on the left wing, which sees A.J. Lam move into second five-eighths.
Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Eden Park
1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
2. Ricky Riccitelli
3. Marcel Renata
4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)
5. Sam Darry
6. Akira Ioane
7. Dalton Papali’i
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Taufa Funaki
10. Harry Plummer
11. Caleb Clarke
12. A.J. Lam
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Mark Tele’a
15. Stephen Perofeta
Reserves:
16. Kurt Eklund
17. Joshua Fusitu’a
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. Cameron Suafoa
20. Adrian Choat
21. Finlay Christie
22. Corey Evans
23. Cole Forbes
Chiefs team to face Blues
All Blacks loose forward Samipeni Finau is among a host of players returning to the Chiefs squad this week as they meet the Blues in Auckland.
Finau will return to his usual role on the blindside, while Jimmy Tupou starts at lock with Tupou Vaa’i unavailable, and Ollie Norris returns to provide front-row cover. Naitoa Ah Kuoi also starts at lock, replacing Maanaki Selby-Rickit, with Wallace Sititi starting at No 8 as Luke Jacobson moves to openside flanker.
Bradley Slater will start at hooker, with Samisoni Taukei’aho on the bench, with Rameka Poihipi and Daniel Rona replace Quinn Tupaea (bench) and Anton Lienert-Brown (unavailable) in the midfield.
Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Eden Park
1. Aidan Ross
2. Bradley Slater
3. George Dyer
4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
5. Jimmy Tupou
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Luke Jacobson (c)
8. Wallace Sititi
9. Cortez Ratima
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Rameka Poihipi
13. Daniel Rona
14. Emoni Narawa
15. Shaun Stevenson
Reserves:
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho
17. Ollie Norris
18. Sione Ahio
19. Simon Parker
20. Kaylum Boshier
21. Xavier Roe
22. Quinn Tupaea
23. Peniasi Malimali