Sean Fitzpatrick draws comparisons to the early days of professional rugby in what he sees unfolding with NZR's governance review debate. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks great Sean Fitzpatrick believes it is time for change for New Zealand Rugby – and hopes that Thursday’s Special General Meeting will prove to be a turning point in the history of the sport in this country.

The former All Blacks captain is regarded as one of greatest players of the modern era across a long career, from lifting the 1987 Rugby World Cup to leading New Zealand to their first series win in South Africa in 1996. He accumulated 92 tests between 1986 and 1997 – including the 1995 World Cup final - and at one point played 63 successive internationals, which remains a world record.

On the current governance debate Fitzpatrick can offer a balanced view, as his time on the field encompassed both the traditional amateur days and the transition to professional rugby in the mid-1990s.

Fitzpatrick also brings a global perspective, after being based in the United Kingdom for the past 20 years, where he currently holds roles with Welsh club Scarlets and London-based Harlequins, along with his work with the Laureus Foundation.

Former All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick. Photo / Photosport

“We need everyone to do the right thing for New Zealand rugby,” Fitzpatrick told the Herald.

“[Thursday] is a turning point. To make the game sustainable, we need change in terms of how the game has been governed and run and the independent governance review has shown that.

“This is a global moment actually, in terms of the governance of rugby union. You just need to look at the financial aspect of the whole game really, and that is an issue across the world, not just a New Zealand issue.”

At Thursday’s SGM in Wellington the 90 delegates will vote on the future governance structure of NZR. The review proposal – backed by the majority of the board, the New Zealand Rugby Players Association, Super Rugby Pacific clubs, several other bodies and a couple of provinces – will see a nine-person board of independent directors, appointed by an independent panel.

The alternative, referred to as proposal two and supported by most of the major unions, wants to retain a semblance of the status quo, with at least one third of the new structure comprised of people with experience on a provincial board.

The debate has become extremely polarising, heightened by the NZRPA’s open letter to the unions last week – with a number of prominent signatories, including Richie McCaw.

New Zealand Rugby Board Chair Dame Patsy Reddy. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

“What the RPA is doing - and I am not that close to it - is that they are looking at the independent review and thinking proposal one is the best option for the game going forward,” said Fitzpatrick. “I read what Richie has said and I am in the same space as him.”

On the current issue, Fitzpatrick sees parallels with the mid-1990s, when the sport made the difficult but necessary step to professionalism and the restructuring of competitions and calendars, along with the formation of SANZAR. It was hotly debated back then but has mostly passed the test of time.

“We had these decisions in 1995, 1996 and 1997 in terms of the game going forward and we probably made the right decisions then,” said Fitzpatrick. “The decisions that are made now, going forward, are vital to the success of our game going forward and the sustainability of it. This is a global issue, where financially the game needs to be run where it generates money.”

Sean Fitzpatrick celebrates with teammates Jonah Lomu and Jeff Wilson in 1995. Photo / Getty Images.

Fitzpatrick believes NZR needs to become more agile, along with being more attuned to the demands and requirements of the modern supporter.

“In terms of the competitions, the way the sport is being consumed, the fan engagement – and that is something that has been worked on for a couple of years – is crucial,” said Fitzpatrick “We need to make sure that we have young fans wanting to watch our sport and the business is run properly to make the game sustainable going forward.”

Like McCaw, Fitzpatrick doesn’t think the current discussion should be characterised as an adversarial ‘us and them’ scenario, with former and current players pitted against the provinces. He argues that the unions are still the lifeblood of the sport and New Zealand’s point of difference compared with many other nations.

“I’d love for the unions to still be involved, if they are the right people running the game and I am sure there will be provincial union candidates that are the right people,” said Fitzpatrick. “[The provinces] are the heartbeat of the game.

“When I was growing up the community club was what it was all about. It is so important to the grassroots of New Zealand, who we come from and where we are. I think back to someone like [Sir] Brian Lochore and his memory in terms of the history of the game and the Wairarapa is one of the classic provincial unions.”

“But [on this matter] we need to make sure it is the right decision and for the right reasons. We need to do what is right for the game in general. For provincial unions this is a major moment in the history of New Zealand rugby, in terms of what is going to happen on Thursday and what they decide.”

