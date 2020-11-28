Cricket: Devon Conway forced to move on quickly from impressive Black Caps debut

Devon Conway won't forget his international cricket debut, but it's not something he plans to dwell on.

The South African-born batsman earned his first cap for the Black Caps in their five-wicket win over the West Indies in Friday night's opening T20 at Eden Park; his 41-run knock a vital innings in the victory.

While he took the occasion in as best he could and noted he'll be framing his debut jersey, he said the series schedule didn't allow too much time to reflect on the moment.

"I tried not to make the situation be too big. I always thought I'd just take it like another cricket game," Conway said.

"Yes, there were a lot of things that were going on, but it was just staying present, in the moment and focusing on the task at hand for me.

"There's such a quick turnaround between game one, game two and game three, it's about really focusing on the next task, not worrying too much about what's happened in the past and actually focusing on what's going to happen in the future."

The Black Caps and West Indies will meet again tomorrow at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui for the second of three T20s, with the final match of the series being played at the same venue on Monday.

The sides will be hoping for a more consistent game, after light drizzle in Auckland saw the players going back and forth between playing and waiting for the weather to clear early in the match.

It was an unusual match in that aspect but, for Conway, it allowed things to sink in.

"A lot of guys say your debut game is going to go by in a flash, and after three overs we'd been off the field three times and I was like 'guys, I don't think this game's actually going as quick as I thought it would.'"

Devon Conway bats on his debut. Photo / Getty

When play resumed from the final rain delay, the West Indies launched into the Black Caps' attack, with Kieron Pollard's 75 leading the visitors to an imposing total.

Conway was thrust into the action just five balls in to the Black Caps' innings, with the team 7-1 when Martin Guptill was dismissed.

Conway said he was forced to put the occasion of his debut to the side.

"You've got a job to do, focus on that job and just be present, really," he explained.

"For me, I went with the mindset that it was just another game and I've got a job to do for the team. I would've loved to have been there at the end with Neesh [Jimmy Neesham], but as long as we got the win that's all that really mattered at the end of the day.

"It definitely ebbed and flowed quite a lot; it was just sort of trying to stay in touch with the scoreboard and the rates; focusing on that really and just taking it as far as we could to make sure we got across the line."