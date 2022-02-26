Colin de Grandhomme smacked a rapid 50 for the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

After a day in which five specialist batsmen threw their wickets away with loose shots, the Black Caps' saviour could be a man who bats more freely than anyone.

Colin de Grandhomme dragged the Black Caps to stumps at 157-5 on day two of the second test against South Africa, still 207 runs in arrears but holding far more hope than when he walked to the crease.

Then, the Black Caps were 91-5, with de Grandhomme joining Daryl Mitchell in a partnership between the last two recognised batsmen. Normally, that would be a sign that application and knuckling down was required, but de Grandhomme doesn't do things by the book, and his aggressive 54 not out off 61 balls has given the Black Caps a lifeline back into the test.

Often, de Grandhomme's bluster is utilised as the icing on the cake, with the big man coming in to further demoralise tiring bowled attacks by plastering them all over the park.

One such example can be found in the first test, when he made 45 off 42 balls after coming to the crease at 273-6, but to reduce his efforts to being a flat-track bully would be to understate his credentials.

De Grandhomme now averages 49.5 in New Zealand, at a strike rate of 83, and today's innings also showcased his sensible side.

After racing through to 50 off 36 balls, South Africa turned to spinner Keshav Maharaj with the light fading and stumps nearing.

Having holed out in the first test to part-time tweaker Aiden Markram, and having a habit of taking on spinners and trying to hit them out of the ground, South Africa were hoping for a rash shot that would cause a killer blow to end day two.

Instead, de Grandhomme defended 16 straight dot balls, ensuring he'd be walking back out to the wicket tomorrow morning alongside Mitchell, who was full of praise for his partner.

"It's good fun to bat with [de Grandhomme], he put a lot of pressure back on their bowlers, which is what he does naturally, and he hits the ball so clean he makes it look so easy at times," said Mitchell.

"It was awesome for him to go out there and play his natural game and keep trying to hit the bad balls and put them away.

"It was a great knock by him, but we also know there's plenty of work to be done. It will be a great challenge."