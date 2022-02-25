Luck was just out of reach for the Black Caps on day one. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps bowling coach Shane Jurgensen was surprised by two things today – but not the South African fightback.

The Black Caps had talked for the past six days about how they expected South Africa to be back to their best in the second test after their first-test trouncing. Whether they believed that, or it was just the right mindset to take or an easy clichéd line to offer media, they got what they expected on day one of the second test, with South Africa reaching stumps at 238-3.

However, while they were prepared for a better performance from the visitors, Jurgensen acknowledged that South Africa choosing to bat first was a surprise, as was the impact of the wind on a blustery day at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

"You look at the make-up of their team, maybe with the spinner [selecting Keshav Maharaj] that gave them the option to go either way," Jurgensen said when professing he didn't expect South Africa's toss choice.

"The pace and the bounce that we saw in the first test wasn't quite there, but at the same time our bowling group certainly created opportunities, so I think there's still enough there. But South Africa applied themselves and batted really well."

Those opportunities that were created didn't always go to hand, with several edges falling short of Daryl Mitchell at first slip, and another going between Tom Latham and Colin de Grandhomme in the cordon.

Still, Jurgensen believed the slips were positioned well, and it was the inconsistent wind which made snaring chances difficult.

"It was quite well set up, it was just one of those things that happens.

"The conditions were quite windy, and at times that wasn't the most comfortable bowling conditions.

"The thing that surprised us was the edges - the ball was inconsistent in its trajectory once it got past the bat. I think that was due to the wind, some were going through as normal, some were keeping low. It wasn't the easiest day for the guys fielding."

Despite South Africa's strong day, Jurgensen was happy with his bowlers and the energy they showed, and is hopeful that their luck will turn on day two.

"[The wicket] will play quite similar, looking ahead the weather is quite similar. Maybe the nicks that didn't carry and the missed chances, hopefully they'll come our way."