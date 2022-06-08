New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson celebrates taking the wicket of England's Alex Lees during the first test. Photo / AP

By Andrew Alderson at Trent Bridge

How is New Zealand addressing the "nearly" factor of scrambling back into positions of parity or advantage and then ultimately losing the first cricket test against England at Lord's?

That issue is defining the build-up to the second match at Nottingham.

Both sides have trained at Trent Bridge for the first time since the hosts went 1-0 up.

Black Caps pace bowler Kyle Jamieson said the world champions are capable of a recovery in their first three-test series away against England since 2008.

"This team has done such a good job over a long period of time that we're not going to panic after one game.

"We certainly know there were moments we could have seized and been better in which, if we do, will take us a long way towards winning this game and this series."

Henry Nicholls continued his injury recovery and looks odds-on to resume at number five, but debate centres around whether Ajaz Patel or Neil Wagner will play on a surface which turns on occasion.

Curiously, skipper Kane Williamson also had a decent stint rolling his arm over.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson fields the ball during the first test. Photo / AP

From an English perspective, opener Alex Lees said they are placing faith in the new Brendon McCullum-Ben Stokes coach-captain mantra.

"We're obviously super-positive.

"There were some contributions that might not have been stand-out performances, but the manner in which we went about it was almost as pleasing as the win."

McCullum has already assumed a more hands-on ringmaster coaching role this test. He held a cricket bat, tennis racquet, baseball glove and football at various junctures across the practice. The gaffer spoke to most of his players one-on-one at some stage.

For the Black Caps, the aura of Sir Richard Hadlee still hovers over Trent Bridge every time they feature at the venue.

He took 375 wickets at an average of 13.86 at the ground as part of 10 seasons with Nottinghamshire and five tests with New Zealand.

A set of indoor nets and a waiting area are named after him at the Radcliffe Road end.

An intimidating welcome for any former batters at Trent Bridge. #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/wlcSFeO1vC — Andrew Alderson (@aldersonnotes) June 8, 2022

Jamieson was asked if they will seek any pre-match intel from the 70-year-old knight.

"I think he's actually batting at number eight this game," he quipped.

"No, we haven't [sought his advice] but hopefully we can channel some of that magic.

"We've seen a couple of photos [of him]when you walk into the pavilion, which is cool. It's always nice to see those memories and touch on some of the history of the game and our country."

New Zealand have played nine tests at the venue for six losses, two draws and one win – in 1986.

On that occasion, Hadlee took 10 for 140 and scored 68 as part of the country's first away series victory against England.

Jamieson was also asked by a po-faced reporter to suggest anyone he has "looked up to" in his development as a bowler.

The 2.03-metre right-armer now has 72 wickets at an average of 18.54, which drops to 16 wickets at an average of 17.06 across three matches in England.

The short answer is he wouldn't often have to raise or even level his gaze, unless the likes of Joel Garner or Curtly Ambrose were in the vicinity.

"There weren't too many guys to follow at that sort of height [growing up] but I obviously look back at some of those West Indies greats."

Meanwhile, Michael Bracewell, the newest permanent recruit to the Black Caps test squad, has been in awe treading through a pavilion steeped in tradition.

He also experienced a rite of passage at the 184-year-old ground, getting summoned by Trent Bridge's entrenched army of autograph hunters for his signature during practice.