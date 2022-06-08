Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: Black Caps on addressing key issue of losing defeats from winning position

4 minutes to read
New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson celebrates taking the wicket of England's Alex Lees during the first test. Photo / AP

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson celebrates taking the wicket of England's Alex Lees during the first test. Photo / AP

Andrew Alderson
By
Andrew Alderson

Reporter

By Andrew Alderson at Trent Bridge

How is New Zealand addressing the "nearly" factor of scrambling back into positions of parity or advantage and then ultimately losing the first cricket test against England at Lord's?

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.