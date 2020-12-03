Cricket: Black Caps captain Kane Williamson's touching moment after West Indies' Kemar Roach loses his father before first test

Kane Williamson hugs Kemar Roach before the start of play in the first test. Photo / Getty

New Zealand and West Indies cricketers wore black armbands during the opening day of the first test match in Hamilton today in honour of Kemar Roach's father, Andrew Smith, who recently passed away.

Roach and the West Indies squad are in the country for a two-test series, having already completed three Twenty20 and several warm-up matches, and the pace bowler was preparing for the opening match at Seddon Park when he received the news.

Cricket West Indies released a statement on Thursday, extending their deepest condolences to Roach and his family.

"On behalf of CWI and the West Indies cricket team, I offer condolences to Kemar and his family back home," team manager Rawl Lewis said in a statement.

"Losing a loved one is never easy, and we want to offer our full support to Kemar during this very difficult time.

"We got the news as we prepared for the test match here, and the players and team support staff all got together and offered tremendous support."

An image of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson embracing Roach ahead of the first test circulated around social media.

Williamson is renowned as one of the sport's most benevolent figures, having won the ICC's Spirit of Cricket award in the past, and was named Player of the Tournament at last year's Cricket World Cup in England.

Roach has represented the West Indies in 59 test matches since making his debut in 2009, claiming 201 wickets at a commendable average of 27.51.

He sank to his knee in a moment of reflection for his late father when he bowled Tom Latham for 86.