All the action as Kiwis compete on day two of the Commonwealth Games.

Black Ferns Sevens cruise into semis

The Black Ferns Sevens have stormed into the semifinals at the Commonwealth Games with an impressive 38-7 thumping of England.

With England needing a win to advance to the semifinals, the hosts were no match for the defending champions, with the Kiwis running out to a 21-7 lead at halftime and adding three more tries in the second half to qualify top from their pool and set up a semifinal showdown with Australia.

Michaela Blyde bagged two more tries to continue her fast start to the tournament, with Sarah Hirini, Shiray Kaka, Risi Pouri-Lane and Jazmin Felix-Hotham all also dotting down.

Their semifinal against Australia kicks off at 7.42am, with Fiji meeting Canada in the other semifinal.

Kiwi cyclists advance

The Kiwi sprint cycling trio of Ellesse Andrews, Olivia King and Rebecca Petch have all advanced to the round of 16 in the women's sprint.

Andrews qualified sixth fastest, while King and Petch squeaked in at 14th and 16th.

The riders now face off in head-to-head matchups to determine who advances to the quarter-finals, with the round of 16 beginning at 10.33pm.