Cheree Kinnear catches up with Newstalk ZB Sports reporter Kate Wells on the latest at the Commonwealth Games. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

All the action from day six of the Commonwealth Games.

For the full schedule and results for all the New Zealand teams and athletes, click here.

Clareburt makes another final

Lewis Clareburt's quest for a third gold medal - or medal of any colour - will extend until Thursday morning.

The Kiwi swimmer has qualified sixth fastest for the 200m individual medley final, after finishing second in his heat behind Scotland's Duncan Scott.

Clareburt's time of 2.01.12 was .71 seconds behind Scott, who qualified third, and 1.76 seconds behind England's Tom Dean who qualified fastest.

Clareburt qualified fastest out of the heats in his two gold medal wins – the 400m individual medley and the 200m butterfly – but this time will need to come from an outside lane in what isn't his favoured event in order to cap off his Games with a third medal.

The final is at 6.07am.

Fairweather fastest

New Zealand will have another medal chance in the pool in Erika Fairweather, with the 18 year old qualifying fastest for the 400m freestyle final.

Fairweather hunted down Canadian Summer McIntosh in the final 50 metres of her heat, beating the 15-year-old silver medallist at this year's world championships by 0.09 seconds.

Fairweather finished sixth at the world champs earlier this year, and while she is proven to be a medal hopeful, McIntosh may have plenty in the tank for the final after a relatively slow heat.

The heat won was in 4.07.27, and while Fairweather's personal best of 4.02.28 suggests she has much more to give, McIntosh is one of two in the field who have gone under the four-minute mark.

The other is Australia's Ariarne Titmus, who swam a stunning world record time of 3.56.40 earlier this year, and cruised to victory in her heat in a comparatively glacial 4.08.25.

While Fairweather will likely need to set a personal best to oust Titmus and McIntosh in the final at 7.48am, a bronze medal is a realistic possibility if she performs near her best.

There will be two Kiwis in the final, with Eve Thomas' time of 4.11.50 good enough to qualify seventh.