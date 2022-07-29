Dame Sophie Pascoe of New Zealand and Ellie Cole of Australia after competing in Women's 100m Freestyle S9 Heats on day one of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photo / Getty

Live updates of day one at the Commonwealth Games.

NZ's medal winners:

* Hayden Wilde wins silver after controversial penalty

Kiwi swimmers into finals

Four Kiwi swimmers will race for medals this morning after strong performances in the heats in Birmingham.

Dame Sophie Pascoe led the way, qualifying fastest for the S9 100m freestyle final, .9 seconds faster than her nearest rival, Scotland's Toni Shaw. Pascoe's compatriot Tupou Neiufi also qualified for the final in eighth, 12.6 seconds behind Pascoe.

Rising star Erika Fairweather qualified fifth fastest for the 200m freestyle final, sitting 2.5 seconds behind fastest qualifier Ariarne Titmus of Australia, and 1.25 seconds behind a medal position. Fellow Kiwi Eve Thomas missed the final by .26 seconds, finishing 10th.

Mya Rasmussen was the other Kiwi to make a final, progressing to the final of the 400m individual medley.

The 21-year-old finished third in her heat with a time of 4:43.87 to qualify sixth for the final. Her time was a whopping seven seconds behind Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh, but only 2.4 seconds behind the second-placed swimmer, with McIntosh likely to cruise to gold and leave a battle behind her for the remaining two medals.

Helena Gasson made the semifinals in the 100m butterfly, qualifying 11th, with compatriot Vanessa Ouwehand finishing 18th and missing out by .61 seconds.

The Kiwi men on show both made the semifinals, with Andrew Jeffcoat the sixth fastest qualifier in the 100m backstroke and Cameron Gray clocking the 14th best time in the heats of the 50m butterfly.

The finals begin at 6.15am.

Kiwi cyclists to ride for gold

The New Zealand women's team pursuit cyclists will ride for gold in the morning, after a strong performance in qualifying.

The Kiwi quartet of Ellesse Andrews, Bryony Botha, Michaela Drummond and Emily Shearman clocked a time of 4:18:43 in their 4000m race against the clock, edging England by 1.4 seconds to take the second spot in the ride for gold which takes place at 3.49am.

They will need to go even better to win gold, with Australia setting a Games record and going 3.8 seconds faster than the Kiwis.

Also making the gold final was the men's pursuit squad, with Aaron Gate, Jordan Kerby, Tom Sexton and Campbell Stewart qualifying top for the final.

The four, who were favoured to win gold albeit in a tight battle with Australia and England, produced a time of 3:49:82, which was .97 seconds ahead of England and 1.45 seconds ahead of Australia who were bumped to the bronze final.

Shortly after, the women's sprint team made it three Kiwi squads riding for gold, with Andrews, Rebecca Petch and Olivia King setting a Games record of 47.84 to qualify first, 0.11 seconds ahead of Canada.

The men's sprint team were the only team to miss out on a chance at gold, but can still claim bronze, qualifying third. Australia set the fastest time and will take on England for gold, with New Zealand missing out on the gold final by .78 seconds and having to settle for a bronze showdown with Canada.

The finals begin at 3.49am.

Wilde wins silver

Hayden Wilde was New Zealand's first medal winner at the Olympic Games, now he's the first Kiwi medallist at the Commonwealth Games.

Wilde has won silver in the men's triathlon, though was denied a chance at gold by a controversial 10 second penalty for taking his helmet off too early on the transition from the bike leg to the run.

Wilde was running neck and neck with England's Alex Yee on the final lap, but had to swerve off to the penalty area in the final straight to the line, taking second place, 13 seconds in arrears.

Dylan McCullough (seventh) and Taylor Reid (eighth) made it three Kiwis in the top 10.

Check out Kris Shannon's full report here.

Sevens squads underway

The Black Ferns Sevens have started their Commonwealth Games gold medal defence with a 45-7 win over Canada, but it wasn't all good news.

Star speedster Portia Woodman was forced off the field in the first half, limping off with an ankle sprain, having earlier scored the opening try. She will be rested for the Black Ferns' second match today.

INJURY UPDATE 🚑 | Portia Woodman suffered an ankle sprain in the New Zealand Women's Sevens opening match against Canada. She will be rested for their next match against Sri Lanka.#B2022 | #NZSevens pic.twitter.com/stnVoGaBE8 — NZ Sevens (@nz_sevens) July 29, 2022

Her absence didn't slow down the defending champions though, with a double from Michaela Blyde and tries from Stacey Fluhler, Kelly Brazier, Risi Pouri-Lane and Alena Saili sealing a comfortable and impressive win.

The Black Ferns next play Sri Lanka at 5.14am, who were thrashed by England 57-0.

The All Blacks Sevens also opened their account in style, pummelling Sri Lanka 63-5, running in nine tries in what will be their easiest match of pool play. They next play Samoa at 7.04am.

The sevens stars weren't the only national team to start with a win, with the Black Sticks women thrashing a hapless Kenyan side 16-0.

Kenya, ranked 37th in the world, were no match for the eighth-ranked Black Sticks who led 9-0 at halftime and next play Scotland tomorrow.