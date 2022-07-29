Hayden Wilde reacts after a 10 second penalty as England's Alex Yee wins the race. Photo / Photosport

Hayden Wilde has claimed New Zealand's first medal of the Commonwealth Games - but may have been denied gold by a questionable penalty call.

The Kiwi took silver in the triathlon on a day of mixed emotions in Birmingham, leading good friend and rival Alex Yee for much of the race but being robbed of the chance to sprint for gold after incurring a 10-second penalty in transition.

Wilde was adjudged to have removed his helmet too early at the end of the bike leg, forced to wait in the penalty box agonisingly near the finish line as Yee eased to victory.

The pair are great mates and Wilde gave the Englishman a fist pump before applauding his procession down the home straight at Sutton Park. But the Tokyo bronze medallist believed he should have been allowed the opportunity to seize top spot on the podium.

Wilde was overheard telling his support crew that the penalty was "bullshit" and later reiterated his displeasure with the officials' decision.

"I definitely knew what happened - and I don't think that was a penalty at all," Wilde said. "It was taking off my helmet before racking my bike, and I'm more than happy to see the replay. I think it was a bit of a stitch up, but that's racing."

The 24-year-old could have opted to race Yee over the line without accepting his penalty, but would have been immediately disqualified and left to protest the decision. It was risk or reward, he said, "and I wasn't going to take that risk for New Zealand."

It was clear Wilde, rather than being irate, was instead disappointed at being unable to complete the showdown that he and Yee had spent the last year anticipating.

The Brit took silver at last year's Tokyo Olympics, and when Wilde crossed closely behind him to win bronze, it was clear in their embrace how much respect the rivals held for each other.

Yee's undoubted strength on the run might have been good enough for gold in Birmingham regardless of Wilde's penalty, but the Kiwi later said the race had progressed better than he could have ever imagined.

He emerged from the 750m swim in third and quickly established a lead trio on the bike with compatriot Tayler Reid and South African Jamie Riddle. Knowing Yee was likely to thrive on the run, Wilde worked as hard as possible to extend the 15-second edge he held after his weakest discipline.

"I definitely surprised myself on that swim - that was the best thing that could have possibly happened," Wilde said. "It's not in the game plan, actually, to be that good at swimming.

"I looked back and saw I still had some good athletes with me, and said, 'Boys, this is where the medals are, let's just do it. It doesn't matter how deep we go'."

The trio took regular turns on the front throughout the 20km bike leg but Yee never let him get clear, trimming the deficit to 16 seconds as Wilde charged in front to begin the 5km run.

Unfortunately for the Kiwi, the transition penalty was soon announced and Yee soon set about stalking his prey, cutting the deficit to seven seconds after an incredible first lap.

His power on the hills were clear, and Wilde smiled and tapped Yee on the back as he finally went in front at the top of one rise, but the Kiwi later revealed that had been part of his pre-race strategy.

"The game plan was that if I had a gap on Alex to let him catch me and then really attack on the last 800m," Wilde said. "But I had the penalty to serve."

The favourites boasted enough of an advantage for Wilde to hold no concerns about letting silver slip - and he later made clear it was a prize he would cherish.

"It's obviously not the colour I want but it was an upgrade from Tokyo," he said. "So, happy days."