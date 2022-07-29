Sophie Pascoe competes at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Photo / Getty

By Kris Shannon in Birmingham

If this turns out to be the last look at Dame Sophie Pascoe in a major event, she has left the pool in triumphantly familiar fashion.

The 19-time Paralympic medallist came to Birmingham, saw a schedule featuring a solitary event and predictably conquered the S9 100m freestyle to claim Commonwealth Games gold tonight.

It capped off a successful first night in Birmingham for the swimming team after Jesse Reynolds claimes silver in the men's 100m Backstroke S9 final.

Pascoe has given no assurances one way or another about her future, and at 29 she could well choose to race on with Paris looming in two years.

But given how gruelling and emotional she found the Tokyo Olympics - part of the reason

for a pared down schedule in Birmingham - it would be no surprise if she steps away from competitive swimming.

Pascoe sounded thrilled before the Games about her new "camp mum" role with the New Zealand swim team, guiding the next generation of both able-bodied and para-athletes.

She would surely never stray far from the pool, but at this point there is very little left to prove.

Especially after winning her freestyle final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre this evening, overcoming a preparation disrupted by Covid and, much more painfully, the loss of her grandmother.

Pascoe had said her "best friend" would be with her every stroke of the way in the only event she entered at these Games, and it was an inspired swim to carried her to the top of the podium.

Pascoe had earlier in the day qualified fastest for the final, finishing 0.9 seconds ahead of Scotland's Toni Shaw.

Pascoe's compatriot Tupou Neiufi also qualified for the final in eighth, 12.6 seconds behind Pascoe, and eventually finished seventh.

Earlier in the evening session, rising star Erika Fairweather was barely unable to break on to podium of the 200m freestyle, finishing fifth in a personal-best time of 1:57.08.

The 18-year-old was 3.19s off the pace set by Australian great Ariarne Titmus, who claimed gold in a Games-record time.

Mya Rasmussen was the other Kiwi to make a final, finishing seventh in the 400m individual medley.