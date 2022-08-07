Aaron Gate raises his arms in triumph with his fourth gold medal. Photo / Photosport

All you need to know from a successful day 10 of the Commonwealth Games for New Zealand as Aaron Gate and our Kiwi squash stars made history.

Gate claims astonishing victory

Cyclist Aaron Gate has sprinted into the record books after winning his fourth gold medal of the Commonwealth Games this time in the men's road race.

It is the first time a New Zealander has won four gold medals at one Games and it came in style, with a ride both astonishing yet believable.

The only New Zealander in a leading group of 15 that escaped with over 100 kilometres to go in cycling's men's road race, Gate spent an inordinate amount of energy chasing moves from other riders, only to find gas still left in the tank to sprint past some of the world's best at the finish line.

"I put my arms up and I didn't really know if it had actually happened," Gate told Sky Sport after beating Daryl Impey in a sprint.

"It was bloody hard work those last three laps and when it came down to the sprint and I had the prime position to run at that line I just couldn't believe it."

In the women's road race, Georgia Williams was NZ's best finisher in 13th place.

Check out Niall Anderson's full report on Gate's reaction to gold here.

Coll, King add to Kiwi glory

Paul Coll (L) and Joelle King celebrate their victory. Photo / Getty

For a pairing that admitted they hadn't trained together since 2018, Paul Coll and Joelle King certainly played like a synergised team as they put on a dominant display in the final of the squash mixed doubles.

King and Coll took down English pair Alison Waters and Adrian Waller in commanding style, making a mismatch of a clash between the tournament's top two seeds.

For King, it was redemption, after she bowed out without a medal in the women's singles, while Coll added a second gold to his Birmingham haul.

King will have another chance at a gold at 11pm tonight after progressing to the women's doubles final with Amanda Landers-Murphy earlier in the day.

Check out Kris Shannon's full report from the match here.

White Ferns take bronze

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine celebrates with her bronze medal. Photo / Photosport

The White Ferns' new era has started with a glint of promise, taking out the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The Kiwi side impressively sealed bronze with a surprisingly dominant eight-wicket thumping of England, quietening the home crowd at Edgbaston.

After a poor showing at the ODI World Cup, the White Ferns found the Twenty20 format under new coach Ben Sawyer more to their liking, and managed to bounce back from a dispiriting defeat in pool play to England to gain revenge in their final match.

Check out our full report from the match here.

Silver Ferns bounce back

Silver Ferns players celebrate their bounce-back victory. Photo / Photosport

After slumping to a fourth-place finish in 2018, another edition without a medal looked possible, if not probable, in 2022, after the Ferns were thrashed by Jamaica in their semifinal.

That booked a bronze medal match against England, who had easily accounted for the Kiwis by 10 goals in pool play, but – much like the White Ferns – the Silver Ferns turned things around to win a medal, triumphing 55-48.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua was proud of her squad for the way they responded to consecutive losses and the heat of the home crowd.

"For us to go home with a medal is massive. Not only for our confidence, but also the selection of the players, and also the lead into the Netball World Cup."

Check out Kate Wells' interview with Taurua following the victory here.

Black Sticks lose another shootout

The Black Sticks react to another shootout loss. Photo / Photosport

After falling short in a shootout against England in the semifinal, it was again their downfall in the bronze medal match as they were beaten 2-1 by India in the tiebreaker after some late heroics forced the game to that stage.

An Olivia Merry penalty stroke with less than 20 seconds remaining in the match levelled the scores at 1-1 in a match that always felt like the New Zealand side were chasing.

That was where the celebrations ended for the New Zealand side, however, as they return home from Birmingham without a medal.

Meanwhile, the men's Black Sticks defeated Wales 2-1 to finish fifth on overall classification.

Check out Niall Anderson's full report from the turf here.

Medals today:

Gold: Cycling Road - Men's road race - Aaron Gate

Gold: Squash – Mixed doubles - Joelle King and Paul Coll

Bronze: Cricket – New Zealand beat England by eight wickets

Bronze: Netball - New Zealand beat England 55-48

To view a full list of every result by every Kiwi athlete and team, check out our full schedule and results.