Joele King and Paul Coll have performed superbly as a team at the Commonwealth Games. Photo / Getty

Joele King and Paul Coll have performed superbly as a team at the Commonwealth Games. Photo / Getty

New Zealand's dream team have achieved a dream result.

Joelle King and Paul Coll tonight claimed the mixed doubles squash title at the University of Birmingham, upsetting the home fans by edging the hosts.

King and Coll took down English pair Alison Waters and Adrian Waller in commanding style, making a mismatch of a clash between the tournament's top two seeds.

The Kiwi pair swept aside Waters and Waller 11-3, 11-6 in 26 minutes, celebrating with a couple of long embraces on the court before being treated to a haka from teammates and support staff in the stands.

Victory gave Coll a second gold medal at these Games after he won the singles title earlier in the week, fulfilling a four-year aim to stand atop the dais.

It also continued an incredible 18 months that has seen the world No 2 rise to the top of the sport, emerging as this country's greatest men's player.

And the triumph might have been even more sweet for King, securing her fourth Commonwealth Games gold and seventh medal overall, with an eighth on the way tomorrow.

The New Zealand flagbearer struggled against pesky opponents and internal demons while finishing fourth in the singles, but with Coll by her side looked untouchable.

Given both players' pedigree, that was an outcome Kiwi fans would have been anticipating since the pair confirmed their intention to again join forces, having claimed bronze over an English combination that also featured Waters four years ago.

King and Coll were top seeds on the Gold Coast but fell in the semifinals to Indian duo Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal, before rebounding to earn a place on the podium.

The Kiwis enjoyed vengeance by defeating those same foes in yesterday's semifinals, with their victory over the world champions marking a third straight match won by King and Coll without dropping a game.

Their commanding tournament continued without the slightest hitch in today's final, the Kiwis' class evident throughout.

They were initially kept on their toes with some deft drop shots but Coll, in particular, proved up for the challenge while flinging himself across the court. He and King regularly demonstrated too much power and finesse for their opponents, quickly building a handy advantage before finishing it off 11-3.

The first game was over in just 13 minutes and the second looked like going the same way, as Coll's athleticism was again prominent.

Having beaten Waller by straight games in the men's quarter-finals, he was across the Englishman's every move, while King ensured her partner's efforts to save seemingly lost points were converted into another early edge.

Once more, it was an edge New Zealand refused to relinquish, taking advantage of a couple of miscues to seal the game, the match and the gold medal.

King will now quickly turn her attention to the women's doubles final in 16 hours, when she will team with Amanda Landers-Murphy in a bid to defend the title they earned on the Gold Coast.

A fifth gold medal will lift King level with athletics great Valerie Young as the only Kiwis to win five golds at the Commonwealth Games - and cap a record-breaking event for the New Zealand team she lead into the opening ceremony 11 days earlier.