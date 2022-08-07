Dame Noeline Taurua's selection policies proved fruitful in the Silver Ferns' bronze medal match. Photo / Photosport

Never fear, Dame Noeline Taurua is here.

The netball mastermind has guided the Silver Ferns to a bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, beating defending champions and hosts England 55-48.

Taurua was questioned for her selections leading into the Games, with squad members Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Sam Winders, Tiana Metuarau and Maddy Gordon overlooked.

But now she and the selectors have had the last laugh.

England were favourites to win the bronze medal match, looking like the more in form team after beating New Zealand by 10 goals in pool play.

But a clinical Ferns side were too good when it came to the crunch. They created a six-goal buffer in the second quarter and maintained it throughout.

Speaking after the bronze win Taurua says she and the selectors made the right calls.

"For us to go home with a medal is massive. Not only for our confidence, but also the selection of the players, and also the lead into the Netball World Cup."

Silver Ferns players celebrate victory in the bronze Medal match with a haka. Photo / Photosport

Going into the tournament and during the group stages Taurua made it clear she didn't have a starting seven. But in the bronze medal match she showcased her best line up, not making any changes in the match for the first time during the Games.

Taurua says each of the seven stood up under pressure.

"There's been a lot of growth within individuals and their ability to execute and deliver under pressure."

One of those players in particular being goal shoot Grace Nweke, who shot 44 goals from 48 attempts at 91 percent.

Taurua is proud of how the 20-year-old handled herself, getting the better of veteran goal keep Geva Mentor.

"Every time (prior to the bronze match) Grace has played against England, she's been schooled by Mentor. So I thought she stood up really well. It'll give her a lot of confidence going forward."

Wing defence Kate Heffernan was also a standout, taking England captain and wing attack Natalie Metcalf out of the game.

"Kate's really unassuming but she's got a lot of speed off the mark. She's also got a bit of mongrel in there as well."

The Silver Ferns have some downtime before getting back into the swing of things, hosting Jamaica in the Taini Jamison Trophy next month, followed by the Constellation Cup in October.