Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

South Island sports wrap: Christchurch Cup Week winners... and grinners

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
Mehzebeen romps to victory in the New Zealand Cup at Riccarton on Saturday. Photo / George Heard

Mehzebeen romps to victory in the New Zealand Cup at Riccarton on Saturday. Photo / George Heard

Another Cup Week has come and gone, with six race meetings across thoroughbreds, harness racing and greyhounds. It was hard to find a loser across the week... but some had bigger wins than others. Mike Thorpe reports.

What a week of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport