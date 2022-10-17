Joseph Manu (centre) is congratulated after scoring a try against Lebanon. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

Winner: Joseph Manu

A few things misfired as the Rugby League World Cup kicked off in England.

But fullback Manu was a stand-out as the Kiwis stumbled to a smaller-than-expected victory over (drum roll) Lebanon.

As the Kiwis stalled, and Michael Cheika's side got within six points of the powerful New Zealand side, Manu took over and saw them to safety.

Manu is the x-factor for the Kiwis, and he is well on the way to belonging in the pantheon alongside New Zealand league greats such as Mark Graham and Stacey Jones.

But despite his heroics, the opening weekend of games left Australia even stronger trophy favourites in my mind.

Loser: The League World Cup…Samoa

What on earth went wrong with that strong Samoan side, which collapsed against England in Newcastle?

Samoa were actually the match favourites in some minds, and a stirring opening game would have put momentum into the event.

But England, with Sydney Rooster Victor Radley and new young playmaker Jack Welsby among the many standouts, took complete and impressive control.

Unfortunately, Samoa's useless effort took the wind out of the tournament's sails even though England's awesome opening will have boosted local interest.

There's a terrific film on Netflix called 'The Redeem Team', about the awesome USA basketball lineup led by Kobe Bryant that won the 2008 Olympic gold medal.

Those running the team went the extra mile to create cohesion and a winning culture, realising they couldn't simply rely on big names to win big games.

Samoa - packed with NRL grand finalists and other top players - clearly didn't have those things in place when the tournament kicked off.

League needs to make every post a winner. It can't afford disasters like England's embarrassingly large 60-6 victory.

Samoan league and anyone else involved should check that basketball documentary out.

They might also consider what an understrength Lebanon achieved against the Kiwis before they come up with excuses.

Loser: Danny Hay

The All Whites coaching job he undoubtedly cherished has come to a premature end, as New Zealand football enters an era in which the national team gets the nearest thing to a free ride into the World Cup finals.

As a fan of Danny Hay I would have to admit that New Zealand Football was right to look elsewhere, although how they have done it is open to question.

The big nail in Hay's coffin came at Eden Park last month where - with a game against Australia already under the belt - the All Whites misfired, were badly outplayed, and once again couldn't score a goal.

It simply wasn't good enough. They fell a long, long way short of expectations.

Crucially, they have gone five games without scoring, despite having a high-class striker in Chris Wood.

The only mitigating factor is the haphazard and sparse schedule the All Whites endure in trying to build a side. But even then, Hay's All Whites seemed stuck in an unsatisfactory rut.

As for the All Whites players' dissatisfaction with the administration, it's a concern, but hardly new.

For example, the outstanding 2010 World Cup side had to work around an organisation that lacked energy.

Players led by Tim Brown and Ben Sigmund (as I recall it) actually got involved in promoting the Bahrain playoff game in Wellington, and then in organising pre-World Cup camps in Australia.

And it was the team management that found a fantastic base for the All Whites in South Africa.

Criticism of the way NZF has handled Hay's situation - he was asked to reapply for the job - is well justified.

But I'm looking forward to seeing what a new coach might get out of a supposedly talented squad.

Winner: Steven Alker…incredible senior moments

This "old" bloke has to get a Halberg nomination.

The Kiwi is the best senior golfer on the planet and will go into the Champions Tour end-of-season Charles Schwab playoffs with the top ranking.

Alker finished second to the great Fred Couples - who scored his first victory in five years - at the SAS Championship in North Carolina.

It meant a $330,000 payday for the Hamiltonian who has earned over five million dollars this season.

The 51-year-old former journeyman tour golfer is having the most amazing second wind as a professional sportsperson.

Alker tops the earnings list ahead of Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker, with Ernie Els and Bernhard Langer among the other big names in his wake. Alker also claimed one of the five senior majors in May.

Winner/Loser: Women's Rugby World Cup…Vive la France

On one hand, France's incredible defence in Whangārei showed that England - the overwhelming title favourites - are beatable.

The English battled to win the pool game between the two best European sides. Even England's scrum struggled a bit, being penalised a number of times at the setup.

The French guile also exposed England's defence, but they couldn't retain the ball long enough to do enough damage.

The Black Ferns will be encouraged.

So the tournament is not quite the one-horse race it seemed to be, perhaps.

On the other hand, the big battle in Whangārei was not a great advert for women's rugby and the tournament is struggling to hold the public's attention.

England, the flag bearers right now, dominated possession yet showed little creativity.

England's lineout was superb and they are drilled to near perfection, but their very limited crash-bang game gets tedious. They appear set on following the men's game, a lot of which has gone down a depressingly confrontational path.

If the Black Ferns don't win the title, it would be great to see the more imaginative French upend England.

Winner: Brian Robinson

From the Only In America Department…

Washington Commanders NFL running back Robinson scored his first touchdown, the match-winner against the Chicago Bears, just six weeks after he was shot in the leg and hip, the victim of a carjacking attempt.