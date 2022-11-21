Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Chris Rattue’s winners and losers: The All Blacks’ breathtaking incompetence against England - and the biggest flop this year

Chris Rattue
By
7 mins to read
All Blacks and England players after the drawn test at Twickenham. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks and England players after the drawn test at Twickenham. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Chris Rattue runs through the sporting winners and losers from across the weekend.

WINNER/LOSERS: England/All Blacks

England’s three-try blast in the final nine minutes against the All Blacks constitutes one of the great comebacks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport