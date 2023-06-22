OPINION:

Chris Rattue ranks the best sport to watch in the week ahead.

6. NBA draft, Friday noon - Sky

The big story of the draft has already played out.

The shape of basketball for years to come will rest heavily on the teenage French giant Victor Wembanyama.

And San Antonio struck it lucky in the lottery meaning the No 1 pick will line up with the Spurs under legendary coach Gregg Popovich, a marriage made in heaven.

But this draft is still a classic piece of Americana worth watching, as an example of how true professional sport thrives on all the details and personal stories.

And you can also find out where the NZ Breakers’ own young French star Rayan Rupert ends up.

Victor Wembanyama is expected to go number one in the NBA draft. Photo / AP

5. Black Ferns v Wallaroos, Thursday 9pm - Sky

The post-Wayne Smith era kicks off as the Black Ferns attempt to build on their World Cup triumph under new coach Allan Bunting.

The Australians have been cannon fodder for the Ferns over the years, so he should get a flying start.

The game at Dolphins Stadium in Brisbane also doubles as part of the Pacific Four series, which includes Canada and the USA.

Australia gave the Kiwis a decent first-half scare in their World Cup clash last year before the Black Ferns did what they always do and crushed their transtasman rivals.

Unfortunately, the one-sided nature of the rivalry makes this game less attractive than it could be.

4. Warriors v Dragons, Friday 10pm - Sky

Warriors coach Andrew Webster has been able to name another settled lineup to play the unsettled Dragons in Illawarra. If there was ever a time to get a little crazy and predict a big Warriors victory in Australia, this is it.

3. Women’s PGA Championship, from Friday 3am - Sky

Lydia Ko. Photo / AP

This could be a watershed moment in the glorious career of Lydia Ko.

All eyes will be on Rose Zhang, the most brilliant newcomer to hit women’s golf since Ko stormed the game all those years ago.

But the likes of world No 1 Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Atthaya Thitikul and South Africa’s reborn Ashleigh Buhai look more solid bets.

What about Kiwi Ko?

It’s been seven years since the world No 3 won the second of her two majors, and form indicates she has little chance of breaking that surprisingly long drought in this rich New Jersey tournament.

The Baltusrol course is known for generous fairways and tough greens meaning approach shots will be all-important which might help.

And she has a huge incentive — the high-profile tournament would be a fitting place to gain the two points needed to enter the LPGA Hall of Fame.

It would then be fascinating to see how that cherished milestone influences her golf future, given that Ko has long talked of premature retirement.

The star trio of the two Kos and Korda teed off at 6am in round one.

2. Second Ashes test, Wednesday 10pm - Spark/TVNZ

England’s highly touted Bazball suffered a humiliating defeat in a gripping opener to the famous cricket series.

The overall tenet of England’s game is fantastic and, overall, deserves nothing but praise.

But Brendon McCullum/Ben Stokes’ revolution spun into silly territory with a ridiculous first innings declaration at Edgbaston that cost them dearly with a narrow defeat.

It was actually quite satisfying to see their arrogance punished because it was such a stupid thing to do.

The Ashes head to Lord’s in London, where Australia have a great record.

Sport doesn’t get any better than this, if you can stay awake. This test also represents the handover point, as Spark Sport disappears and free-to-air TVNZ takes over much of its content.

1. Super Rugby Pacific final: Chiefs v Crusaders, Saturday 7.05pm - Sky

Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders is tackled by Emoni Narawa of the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

The appointment of Scott Robertson to take over the All Blacks looks better and better, with his injury-ravaged Crusaders charging into the Super Rugby final on what might be termed one leg.

It has been a coaching masterpiece from the title-devouring Robertson, who is missing half a team of All Blacks and has had to deal with other injury issues to the likes of Will Jordan and Jack Goodhue this season.

The Chiefs will never have a better opportunity to nab the title, given their home-ground advantage and the Crusaders’ injury travails.

But you won’t find this pundit betting against Robertson right now. (NZR should have bet on Robertson for the upcoming World Cup.)