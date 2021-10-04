Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Chris Rattue: Winners and losers from All Blacks' loss to Springboks

4 minutes to read
Two late penalties handed the tightly contested match to the Boks, with reserve first five Elton Jantjies securing the win with a penalty kick three minutes into added time. Video / Sky Sport

Two late penalties handed the tightly contested match to the Boks, with reserve first five Elton Jantjies securing the win with a penalty kick three minutes into added time. Video / Sky Sport

Chris Rattue
By:

Sports writer

OPINION:

Winners and losers from the latest test between the All Blacks and Springboks.

South Africa (Big Winner)

One of the big differences between New Zealand and South African rugby in the modern era has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.