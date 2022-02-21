Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Chris Rattue: Sport's winners and losers - The opening round of Super Rugby Pacific was a dire experience

5 minutes to read
Super Rugby Pacific kicks off, Black Caps and White Ferns reign victorious and Nico Porteous claims gold in the cold. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport / Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific kicks off, Black Caps and White Ferns reign victorious and Nico Porteous claims gold in the cold. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport / Photosport

Chris Rattue
By
Chris Rattue

Reporter

OPINION:

Chris Rattue runs through the winners and losers of the past week of sport.

LOSER - rugby, sport

From the Emperor Has No Clothes department…

Watching the opening round of Super Rugby Pacific was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.