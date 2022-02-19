'I fear for what it means': NZ Rugby boss describes 'absolutely critical time' for Kiwi sport

Super Rugby Pacific, the Black Caps and White Ferns are in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott Smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

Super Rugby Pacific, the Black Caps and White Ferns are in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott Smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

Rugby boss Mark Robinson believes mental and physical health could be badly affected in years to come unless Covid restrictions hitting sport and recreation are removed or relaxed soon.

The New Zealand Rugby chief executive told Newstalk ZB's Jason Pine there would also be long term financial consequences if participation rates fell. He described this as an "absolutely critical time".

Robinson said he felt for all sport and recreation activities, that his concerns were not just rugby related.

He described it as an "incredibly difficult time, to face a third year of impact" and hoped for "anything we can do to loosen up to include as many people as possible to play sport".

"The downside effect on generations to come could be very keenly felt," he said.

"The material impact, ultimately the financial burden, will be very significant. Hopefully we get some movement in the near future.

"We are seeing the rest of the world move on very, very quickly and we really hope that in the very near future, we can get some resolution around more flexibility here.

"I do fear for what it means for sports…our community game and wider sport and recreation.

"(I've got) more and more concern about the impact of some of the policies."

The former All Black said the NZR was always in discussion with key Government and health people.

"This is not just a rugby issue, I feel for all of our other professional and semi-professional codes," he said.

"The physical and mental wellbeing of participants in our game and all sports…if we fast forward to where it could lead to in the next 10, 15, 20 years, a generational impact on the way Kiwis look at sport and recreation participation."

The NZR is hoping the tour by Ireland this year can proceed at full speed which Robinson said would bring millions of dollars into the economy.

Such ventures would allow rugby to invest in areas such as female rugby, technology, health/safety and diversity.

"Hopefully we get an uninhibited series, no real restrictions…it is a risk, not only to rugby, if we don't have the ability to drive commercial revenue," he said.

Robinson is heading overseas in a few weeks for more discussions on a global rugby season, and believes there is more of a positive sentiment around the concept.

In the wake of the $200m NZR deal with private equity partners Silver Lake, Robinson did not think the All Blacks would be forced to play a lot more test matches.

"It is something we've talked about, player welfare is absolutely critical in all areas of the game," he said.

New opportunities in North America, Asia and Europe were already part of the NZR plan.

Robinson said: "We just need real quality rather than more and more games. We're not chasing more."