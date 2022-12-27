Shannon Frizell will head to Japan after the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

All Blacks selections have become so confused that it’s difficult to predict whether Shannon Frizell will depart New Zealand rugby as a 2023 World Cup player and potential hero, or become a quickly-forgotten discard.

Frizell is among the current All Blacks who have found it impossible to nail down a test place, let alone get close to matching their legendary predecessors.

Playmaker Richie Mo’unga’s departure for Japan after next year’s World Cup in France dominated the rugby news this week.

Frizell will join Mo’unga at the Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo, a ho-hum announcement these days because so many Kiwi rugby stars are heading overseas.

There have been about 100 New Zealanders – from test stars to unknowns - playing and coaching across Japan’s new three-division system, with about half of those in the top flight. These include the Brave Lupus coach Todd Blackadder.

The 28-year-old Frizell - who like Mo’unga has also signed a three-year deal starting in 2024 - has played 25 All Blacks tests since 2018, with 18 of those as a starter.

Under current New Zealand rules, Mo’unga and Frizell will be ineligible for the All Blacks while based in Japan.

Since the great Jerome Kaino’s departure, blindside flanker has gone from being a World Cup strength to a problem for the All Blacks.

Ian Foster’s coaching regime is even still flirting with lock Scott Barrett at No. 6, while Akira Ioane and Ethan Blackadder are among the other contenders.

In their 2022 campaign, the All Blacks played Frizell, Barrett, Ioane, and Dalton Papali’i at blindside across their 13-test programme; Frizell’s stretch of three tests in a row across the last test in South Africa and the two against Argentina was the longest run any of them had in the starting jersey this year.

If Frizell can’t nail down the starting spot, a lack of established test versatility could count against his World Cup squad selection.

The athletic Frizell, who has had 57 appearances for the Highlanders, was an 11th-hour selection for the last World Cup, replacing the concussion-affected Luke Jacobson. But it has been a rocky road for him since.

Glory could await this erratic All Blacks squad in 2023. But with his test credentials still to be established, a player like Frizell is just as likely to disappear in relative anonymity.

There could be a new sort of test comeback though. Under recently-changed international eligibility rules, the Tonga-born Frizell can complete his test career with that nation after a three-year standdown.