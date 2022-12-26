Shannon Frizell will head to Japan following the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Shannon Frizell has become the latest All Blacks player to announce his departure from New Zealand, with the loose forward taking his talents to Japan.

The 25-test All Black has signed with Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo, linking up with the club following next year’s Rugby World Cup in France. He will join fellow All Black Richie Mo’unga in Tokyo, with the first five-eighth also making the move following with World Cup.

Frizell, 28, has been a standout performer in Super Rugby for the Highlanders since making his debut with the club in 2018, making his All Blacks debut the same year.

“We look forward to a big season with the Highlanders in 2023 for Frizell and thank him for his service to date,” the Highlanders said of Frizell’s departure in a press release.

In the highly competitive loose forwards, Frizell has scored four tries at test level including the All Blacks’ lone try in their 26-10 loss to South Africa in August.

“I have heard great things about the Brave Lupus and its proud history through other New Zealanders playing for the club now and previously,” Frizell said of the move.

“I look forward to immersing my family into the club and meeting all the fans.”

Under New Zealand Rugby rules, both Frizell and Mo’unga will not be eligible to play for the All Blacks while they are in Japan.

Toshiba were beaten semifinalists in the Japan League One premiership last season, losing the third-place playoff match, and have a 1-1 record early in the new season. There will be several familiar faces for the Kiwi pair when they arrive in Japan, with the team coached by Todd Blackadder, while ex-Crusaders Matt Todd, Tom Taylor, Seta Tamanivalu and Jack Stratton are also on the books.

In an exclusive interview with the Herald, Mo’unga said ultimately his decision came down to having the opportunity to set his family up.

“It’s a really tough decision because I feel like I’m starting to get into my groove around how I want to play, how I see myself fit in the All Blacks jersey and within the team,” he said. “That makes things really difficult. When I weighed up the chance to make some awesome memories with my family and set them up, that decision was easy.

“It is hard, though, because I feel like what I’ve done in the All Blacks jersey is 60-70 per cent of what I can actually give. I feel I’m hitting my strides now and coming into a World Cup year I can do a lot more, so that makes it really tough.”