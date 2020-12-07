Canoe Racing NZ to protest axed K1 200m from Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Athletes around the world are protesting the decision to axe the K1 200m. Photo / Photosport

Canoe Racing New Zealand will protest the dumping of K1 200m events for the Paris Olympic Games.

The kayaking distance, which Lisa Carrington is a two-time defending Olympic champion in, will be replaced by two extreme canoe slalom events.

Just one individual event remains in the kayak, the 500m distance for women and 1000m for men.

Canoe Racing New Zealand CEO Tom Ashley told NZME though they support the inclusion of extreme slalom, the decision-making process was "not satisfactory".

Tom Ashley. Photo / Photosport

"We're aware that they have failed to follow any of the prime procedural rules in making the decision, it was a hasty decision made over a zoom meeting in the course of a fairly quick conversation," Ashley said.

"There are some quite clear processes set out which they are supposed to follow and have failed to in this case."

Ashley said more than 8,000 athletes around the world have also signed a petition urging the ICF and IOC to reconsider the call.

"We're a part of a group of 20 federations as well who are looking into it. The question is about the procedure," he said.

"We're certainly not questioning the extreme salmon that has come in place of the K1 200, not questioning the merits of that event, our ideal would be to see all the events on the Olympic programmes."

Ashley added that should the decision remain, there are still plenty of events for the future of New Zealand's rowers to focus on.

Lisa Carrington. Photo / Photosport

"Lisa's performance on the K1 200 have been absolutely iconic in New Zealand sport, it's really contributed to putting the sport back on the map," he said. "Yes it is a real disappointment for us if the decision does stand, but there are still some events remaining and there are still plenty of events to focus on.

"Lisa won the World Championship in the K1 500 and we have some other amazing athletes in the team boats ... so if this decision does stand, all is not lost."

Meanwhile, the IOC has confirmed tweaks to several other sports too, with the men's and women's 470 sailing events - won by Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie in 2012 - traded in for a mixed 470 event.

Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox are currently a medal chance for the Tokyo men's 470 event.

The men's Finn has also been axed for 2024. Kiwi Andy Maloney is currently ranked third in the world while Josh Junior became the first New Zealand to win the Finn Gold Cup (world championships) last December.