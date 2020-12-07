Olympics: Sailing, kayaking and walking events axed from Paris 2024 Games

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington wins gold in the women's k1 200m in Rio. Photosport

The kayaking distance Lisa Carrington is a two-time defending Olympic champion in will be dumped after next year's Olympics in Tokyo.

The K1 200m events for both women and men have been axed for the 2024 Paris Games and replaced by two extreme canoe slalom events.

Just one individual event remains in the kayak, the 500m distance for women and 1000m for men.

The IOC has confirmed tweaks to several other sports too, with the men's and women's 470 sailing events - won by Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie in 2012 - traded in for a mixed 470 event.

Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox are currently a medal chance for the Tokyo men's 470 event.

The men's Finn has also been axed for 2024. Kiwi Andy Maloney is currently ranked third in the world while Josh Junior became the first New Zealand to win the Finn Gold Cup (world championships) last December.

In athletics, the men's 50km race walk will be replaced by a mixed athletics event. A mixed 400m relay has already been announced for the Paris Games. Swimming will also have a mixed medley relay.

It comes as breakdancing - or breaking as it is officially known - has been added to the Paris programme.