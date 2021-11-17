BYC Podcast: Misery loves company

Tim Southee reacts after a teammate failed to save a boundary hit by Australia's Mitchell Marsh. Photo / AP

And while the nation mourns the comprehensive defeat of our boys in black in the early hours of Monday morning, let us widen the focus and instead reflect upon the tremendous success of the boys in black over the last five years.

It is easy to cast blame after such a loss and there are many who have attacked our esteemed colleague Paul Ford and held him directly responsible for our defeat for insisting we go into the game as favourites.

Did it go against every instinct we have is kiwi Cricket fans? Yes it did. Did it inspire the Aussies to a comprehensive victory as his words were played to the side before the start of the game? Most likely.

But we here at the BYC, stand firmly behind him and see it merely as a reflection of his pride and faith in this courageous New Zealand side. And for that, no man should be so condemned and let the counselling session begin.