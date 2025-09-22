Schools will be looking to avenge a 31-38 loss to Australia U18 at Waikato Stadium last year and head coach Paul Tito was generally pleased with his team’s efforts against a Barbarians squad which featured seven out-of-school players.

“This year we’ve got a good cohort of boys with a few back from last year that have got a point to prove and it has been a good first week,” Tito said.

It was Tito’s first win as Schools coach after two losses last year.

“We didn’t play too much in our own half and scored some nice tries. But in the second half our set piece was average at times, we played too much rugby in the middle of the park, and turned over the ball. The Babas did what the Babas do and scored some pretty good tries.

“But we know, we’re under no illusions how tough it is going to be in Aussie. They’ve got up to 12 or 13 back from last year, they’re big boys and we expect a massive fight.

“But with this group, I think we’re right up for it.”

There were welcome touches of craft and inventiveness across the park, a lot of speed, and a host of so-far unexplored options in terms of player positions, with most in the backline playing in roles different from their school sides.

Flynn Morey (St Peter’s, Cambridge) was a late promotion from the Barbarians in place of Triumph Voice (Hastings) on the bench.

Marco Miln (King’s College) was eyecatching at halfback and generally made good decisions.

NZ Schools halfback Marco Miln spies a gap. Photo / Bruce Holloway

But on a day when attacks otherwise flourished more than defences, perhaps the standout individual for Schools was physical openside flanker Dan Lawrence (Liston) with both his tackling and game-breaking ability.

NZ Schools openside flanker Daniel Lawrence on attack. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Centre Nico Stanley (Auckland Grammar) was typically strong, even if some might prefer to see him back in the second-five role he has adapted to at 1A level - while fullback Lautasi Etuale (St Thomas) had some crisp attacking moments.

On the debit side, the Schools scrum looked diminished when loosehead prop Isireli Qaranivalu (Hastings) went off early in the second half.

And the starting locks of Logan Platt (Auckland Grammar) and Hunter Weaver (Rotorua), while mobile around the park, both conceded height to their Barbarian counterparts, Junior Aukuso-Slade (St Kentigern) and Harry Cornelius (Westlake). Schools tallest lock, Jacob Carter (King’s College) started on the bench.

But getting throw ins straight was more of a lineout issue for all teams across both matches.

Schools first-five Jimmy Taylor (Southland) struggled with conversions from out wide, missing his first three, but otherwise impressed and his boot was spot-on in terms of a ninth-minute crossfield kick which allowed winger Ollie Guerin (Hamilton) to casually jink inside his marker and score the opening try.

Tries quickly followed to No.8 Rupeni Raviyawa (Feilding) and co-captain Siale Pahulu (St Kentigern) playing on the left wing.

Barbarians hooker Josh Findlay - head prefect of Christchurch Boys’ High last year - finally got his team on the board in the 23rd minute. But within seconds Taylor displayed individual brilliance as he collected an ambitious Barbarians kick and hared past two defenders in a 40m run to the line for a try he also converted.

Blindside Louie Treacy - who made the Australian Under-16s out of Melbourne but is now at Lincoln University following in the footsteps of his brother Xavier, who represented the New Zealand U20s this year - pulled a try back for the Barbarians.

But that was cancelled out by a try to Etuale and then a chasing sideline effort to flanker Sione Katoa (Liston), who also made a strong impression.

By this stage Taylor had passed kicking duties to Miln and he converted well for a 34-10 half-time lead.

Katoa went off injured shortly after his try, but there was no respite for the Barbarians with replacement Jake Hutchings (Rotorua) adding two second half tries, the first following an intercept from Guerin.

Nathan Stephens (Hamilton), playing on the left wing and always threatening, kept the Barbarians interested with a nice finish while sub Elijiah Solomona (Silverstream) chimed in with a try from a sharp midfield break.

The Barbarians bench players really lifted the quality and team management may wish they had given even more game time to Schaumkell and Solomona, while Hunter Kennedy (Palmerston North) also offered a nice late cameo with some pacey breaks.

Izzy Kamana (St Peter’s Cambridge) was promoted from the Māori to Barbarians for the day, and along with Mason Coulthard (Southland) and Jake Hill (King’s High) also looked to be worth more game time.

New Zealand Schools have won 141 of their 162 matches since 1978 and 67 of 83 test matches. The Barbarians’ record is 14 wins and six defeats in 20 matches.

Schools now face Australia U18s at the Viking Rugby Club, Canberra, on Saturday (kick-off 4.05pm NZ time) and Saturday October 4 (kick-off 4.05pm NZ time) with both matches due to be broadcast on the All Blacks YouTube channel.

For historical context, in 2023, the New Zealand Schools team registered a resounding 57-22 victory against the New Zealand Barbarians, with all of the points scorers from the Schools team going on to represent New Zealand U20s.

The try scorers included Oli Mathis (2 tries), Mosese Bason (2 tries), Dylan Pledger, Josh Tengbald, Tayne Harvey, and Shaun Kempton. Rico Simpson kicked conversions and a penalty. Kyan Rangitutia, who has since played seven games for Otago, scored twice for the Barbarians.

Back in 2015, the New Zealand Barbarians nearly upset the New Zealand Schools at Palmerston North Boys’ High. The Barbarians were leading 18-13 and had a double penalty advantage inside the New Zealand 22. However, they chose to go for broke and fumbled. Schools wing Josh McKay seized the moment with a 90m intercept try.

The coaches for the Barbarians at that time were Hurricanes recruitment manager Darren Larsen and current Northland head coach Ryan Martin. Notably, Stephen Perofeta and Samasoni Taukei’aho later became All Blacks after playing for the Barbarians. Additionally, loose forwards Brayden Iose (Palmerston North Boys’ High) and Tom Christie (Shirley Boys’ High School) have since become household names.

New Zealand Schools 48 (Jake Hutchings 2, Ollie Guerin, Siale Pahulu, Jimmy Taylor, Rupeni Raviyawa, Sione Katoa, Lautasi Etuale tries; Taylor 2 con, Marco Miln con, Jamie Viljoen con) New Zealand U18 Barbarians 37 (Johan Schaumkell 2, Josh Findlay, Louie Treacy, Nathan Stephens, Elijah Solomona, PJ Palamo tries; Hunter Kennedy con). HT: 34-10.

New Zealand Schools: 1. Isireli Qaranivalu, 2. Alani Fakava, 3. Riley Grant-Faiva, 4. Logan Platt, 5. Hunter Weaver, 6. Sione Katoa, 7. Daniel Lawrence, 8. Rupeni Raviyawa

9. Marco Miln, 10. Jimmy Taylor, 11. Siale Pahulu, 12. Nehemiah Su’a, 13. Nico Stanley, 14. Oliver Guerin, 15. Lautasi Etuale. Subs: Luka Patumaka Makata, Cody Renata, Christiaan Botha, Henry Hunter, Jacob Carter, Liston Vaka’uta, Flynn Morey, Noah Rogers, Jake Hutchings, Tom Perkins, Jamie Viljoen.

U18 Barbarians: 1. Tawhiao Whitham Tekotua, 2. Josh Findlay, 3. Corban King, 4. Junior Aukuso-Slade, 5. Harrison Cornelius, 6. Louie Treacy, 7. Drew Berg-McLean, 8. Alex Palazzo, 9. Boston Crone, 10. Alapati Tusa Soagia, 11. Nathan Stephens, 12. James Tuituba, 13. PJ Palamo, 14. Brayden Neilson, 15 Peni Havea. Subs: Jack Potter, Nehemiah Lauvao, Kaiva Tulimanu, Mason Coulthard, Johan Schaumkell, Charlie Sullivan, Jake Hill, Izzy Kamana, Hunter Kennedy, Elijah Solomona.

NZ Barbarians record

2012: v Australia, 24-5, Auckland

2012: v Samoa, 70-6, Auckland

2013: v Auckland U18, 37-19, Auckland

2014: v Australia, 39-21, Wellington

2014: v Fiji, 22-16, Wellington

2015: v NZ Schools, 18-20, Palmerston North

2016: v Australia, 28-17, Auckland

2016: v Fiji, 46-20, Auckland

2017: v Tonga, 33-19, Palmerston North

2017: v NZ Māori, 28-24, Palmerston North

2018: v NZ Māori, 20-21, Wellington

2018: v Fiji, 10-15, Wellington

2019: v Australia, 17-30, Hamilton

2019: v Fiji, 52-22, Hamilton

2022: v Fiji, 50-14, Hamilton

2022: v NZ Māori, 26-37, Hamilton

2023: NZ Schools, 22-57, Hamilton

2023: v NZ Māori, 41-5, Hamilton

2024: v Australia U18, 47-57, Hamilton

2024: v Samoa Schools, 102-10, Hamilton

2025 v NZ Schools 37-48, Hamilton

Overall: 14-6

Chiefs U18s almost steal the limelight

Any thoughts the Chiefs U18s were just an inconsequential support act at a very well-run national U18 pathway rugby jamboree were dispelled when they almost caught New Zealand Māori U18s by surprise with their application and adhesion before going down 21-36.

Despite having contributed eight players from their region to the Māori U18s, Barbarians and New Zealand Schools squads, and having just one training session under their belts, the Liam Messam-coached Chiefs U18 often seized the initiative in a contest closer than expected.

They led 7-5 after an error-ridden first half and then 14-12 10 minutes into the second spell before Māori finally got their whare in order with three tries.

“You were champions of the day,” Māori captain Alex Arnold even told the Chiefs after the match.

And that view was reinforced by Māori head coach Kahu Carey.

“They gave us a good wake-up call, to be fair,” Carey said. “We needed that.

“You could see they were well coached. You could see their connections were really good.

“I also think the Chiefs also had something to prove to themselves. With what they did out there, they proved they were real opponents... If I was to sum it up, I think that it was just a good day for rugby.”

Carey said it was still “early days” for his squad. “We are still working towards the connections we had with last year’s team.”

Lock Arnold, desperately unlucky not to be in the Schools or Barbarians squad, opened the scoring with a try in the left-hand corner.

But three minutes later Chiefs fullback Tommy “Ethereal” McQuoid showed raw pace to give his team the lead with a converted try.

Prop Presley McHugh nudged Māori back in front with try three minutes into the second spell but Chiefs hooker Whaitiri Preston soon replied.

Midway through the second spell right wing Raef Robinson finally settled things down with a fine converted try and fullback Jay Teihana and subs Riche Stephenson also scored.

Maori right wing Raef Robinson left tacklers sprawling as he scored against Chiefs U18s. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Sub Ryan Hume added a further try for the Chiefs, while Hieke McGarvey - a late promotion to the Māori U18s from the Chiefs - crossed the line in the final play of the match.

For the Chiefs the match was a chance to cast the net wide from outposts off the beaten track, and the talent they unveiled included Teina Beets, a spirited first-five from Te Awamutu College, who was well worth his place.

Since their inception in 2016, the Māori record is 10-2. They now face the Barbarians at 12.30pm Thursday at St Paul’s Collegiate.

NZ Maori fullback Jay Reihana scores against Chiefs U18. Photo / Bruce Holloway

New Zealand Māori U18 36 (Alex Arnold, Raef Robinson, Jay Reihana, Riche Stephenson, Hieke McGarvey tries; Lafiga Tofiga 2 con, Leighton Jones con) Chiefs U18 21 (Tommy McQuoid, Whaitiri Preston, Ryan Hume tries; Rydian Spice 2 con, Ethan Watts con). HT: 5-7.

NZ Māori Under 18: 1. Presley McHugh , 2. Jericho Wharehinga, 3. Liam Van Der Heyden, 4. Alex Arnold, 5. Jesse West, 6. Dylan Giles, 7. Ngawai Amoamo, 8. Te Ariki Rogers, 9. Koen Rarere, 10. Neihana Mata’afa, 11. Inoke Vaingalo, 12. Leighton Jones, 13. Malachi Osman, 14. Raef Robinson, 15. Jay Reihana. Subs: TJ Wallace, Whaitiri Preston, Ethan Webber, Tyler Ikin, Ashton Savage, Hieke McGarvey, Jeremiah Tuhega-Vaitupu, Lafa Tofiga, Riche Stephenson.

NZ Māori Under 18 record:

2016: v Bay of Plenty Maori, 103-0, Wellington

2017: v Tonga, 38-26, Wellington

2017: v NZ Barbarians, 28-24, Palmerston North

2018: v NZ Barbarians, 21-20, Wellington

2018: v Fiji, 20-15, Wellington

2022: v NZ Schools, 24-27, Hamilton

2022: v NZ Barbarians, 37-26, Hamilton

2023: v Northland U19, 62-0, Hamilton

2023: v NZ Barbarians, 5-41, Hamilton

2024: v NZ Heartland Under-20, 53-22, Hamilton

2024: v NZ Schools, 22-15, Hamilton

2025: v Chiefs U18, 36-21, Hamilton