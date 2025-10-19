Izaiah Brockington and Jackson-Cartwright combined to string together nine unanswered points to make it an 11-point game with 3:30 to play but ultimately a confident Melbourne side were able to hold off the Breakers to record win number seven.

While the BNZ Breakers were much improved from beyond the arc making 12 from 29 at 41% United, spearheaded by Chris Goulding, made 16 from 34 from deep at a red hot 47%. Goulding was at his imperious best as he converted six from eight triples on his way to 23 points. Also in double figures for the hosts were Tanner Krebs (17 points), Tyson Walker (16 points), Kyle Bowen (13 points) and Milton Doyle (12 points).

For the BNZ Breakers, Brockington produced a season high 25 points (10/16FG) while Jackson-Cartwright was within a whisker of a triple double as he added nine rebounds and nine assists to 20 points. Mennenga scored 16 points, Next Star López had eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks while Rob Loe chipped in with six points.

At the outset it was former Breaker and Tall Black Finn Delany with the first five points of the game for Melbourne, before Mennenga hit back with four points.

Brockington followed with seven points before Melbourne sharp shooter Goulding landed the first two of his triples to give United a 28-17 first quarter lead.

United scored the first four points of the second frame to make it 15 unanswered points and Breakers coach Petteri Koponen needed a timeout.

Brockington and Jackson-Cartwright converted from beyond the arc after the resumption but worryingly for the Breakers they conceded 56 first half points to trail by 18 at the interval. Brockington had 16 of the Breakers 38 points but Goulding, on six from eight shooting, led all scorers with 18 points.

The BNZ Breakers were much improved in the second half but unable to prevent Melbourne from recording a seventh straight win.

The Breakers, now 2-6, return to their spiritual home Eventfinda Stadium, for a showdown with the Brisbane Bullets on Thursday October 23.

The game is part of the NBL annual Indigenous Round and includes all 10 clubs wearing special jersey designs.

Result:

BNZ Breakers 88 – I Brockington 25pts, Jackson-Cartwright 20pts, 9 rebs & 9 assists, Mennenga 16pts, López 8pts & 9 rebs

Melbourne United 104 – Goulding 23pts, Krebs 17pts, Walker 16pts & 9assists, Bowen 13pts, Doyle 12pts