Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Breakers fall to Melbourne United despite Izaiah Brockington’s season-high 25

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Izaiah Brockington of the Breakers drives to the basket against Jesse Edwards of United. Photo / Getty Images

Izaiah Brockington of the Breakers drives to the basket against Jesse Edwards of United. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The New Zealand Breakers, less than 48 hours after beating the Tasmania Jack Jumpers, found the going too tough at high-flying Melbourne United on Sunday afternoon going down 104-88 in a high-scoring encounter away at John Cain Arena.

The Breakers lost by 32 points to Melbourne earlier in the season

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save