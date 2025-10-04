Sam Mennenga of the Breakers shoots during the round three NBL match between Sydney Kings and New Zealand Breakers at Qudos Bank Arena,Photo / Getty Images

The New Zealand Breakers displayed moments of strong potential and growth against the Sydney Kings on Saturday night, but ultimately went down 97-75 at Qudos Bank Arena. The team will now look to harness those positive signs when they return home this week to shift their season’s trajectory.

The undeniable highlight for the BNZ Breakers was the performance of Sam Mennenga, who delivered a significant career milestone with his first NBL double-double, recording 14 points and a career-best 12 rebounds. His baseline drive and dunk, a true highlight-reel moment, captured the team’s ongoing fight.

Parker Jackson-Cartwright added five assists to 16 points and Rob Baker scored 15 points while Reuben Te Rangi and Karim López – still on managed minutes – scored 10 points apiece.

The BNZ Breakers shot 41% (29/71) from the field but their woes from the 3-point line continued as they made just six from 32 attempts at 19%. In contrast the Kings made 51% overall from the field and 33% from deep as they registered their first victory of the season.

Kendric Davis, Sydney’s off-season signing from the Adelaide 36ers, was a major thorn in the Breakers’ side as he amassed 28 points on 11 from 17 (65%) shooting. Tim Soares scored 16 points with Jaylin Galloway making 11, Kouat Noi 10 and Sean Bruce, celebrating his 350th NBL appearance, tallying six points.