The Breakers scored the first five points of the game although the Kings had the better of the remaining opening quarter to lead 22-15 at the first break.
The Kings quickly built a nine-point advantage but when Jackson-Cartwright landed a trademark mid-range jump shot the difference was just two (32-30). The Kings stretched their advantage to 39-34 at halftime.
Mennenga became the first BNZ Breaker into double figures but the Sydney reply to his three was a brace from deep themselves via Galloway and Davis to stretch the home team’s lead to double digits.
López joined Mennenga in double digits and kept the margin at ten points in the process before the Kings took charge of proceedings outscoring the visitors 12-4 at the back end of the third frame to lead 70-52 with ten minutes to play.
The Breakers are next in action on Wednesday October 8 at Spark Arena when they will make their Ignite Cup debut at home against the NBL 25 Champions, the Illawarra Hawks.
Result:
BNZ Breakers 75 – Jackson-Cartwright 16pts/5a, Baker 15pts, Mennenga 14pts/12rebs, Lopez 10pts, Te Rangi 10pts
Sydney Kings 97 – Davis 28pts, Tim Soares 16pts, Galloway 11pts, Noi 10pts