Sam Mennenga scored a game-high 29 points, but it wasn't enough to secure victory. Photo / Photosport

The New Zealand Breakers have slumped to their fifth loss of the NBL season, after another second-half collapse saw them go down 87-81 to the South Melbourne Phoenix in Auckland.

The Breakers led 46-34 at halftime and held a narrow three-point lead heading into the final quarter, but they couldn’t close out the match.

Coming off their first win of the season on Wednesday, confidence was high for the Breakers as they chased back-to-back wins for the first time since round seven last season.

The Phoenix established early control, taking a 21-15 lead after the first quarter; however the Breakers roared back in the second period, outscoring the visitors 31-13 to take a commanding 46-34 halftime advantage.

The Phoenix came out flying to start the third quarter with a 16-2 run, but the Breakers battled back to lead again heading into the final quarter.