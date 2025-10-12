But not for the first time this season, they failed to close out the match, with the Phoenix claiming an assist on 26 of their 33 field goals.
Too often the Breakers were their own worst enemies, committing 21 turnovers and failing to close out the match, which was locked at 80-all heading into the final two minutes.
Centre Sam Mennenga scored a game-high 29 points, with 11 rebounds, but he had no other real help on the offensive end with Rob Baker II the only other Breakers player to score in double digits with 14.
Parker Jackson-Cartwright struggled to provide real impact with 3-11 shooting, but did provide seven rebounds, nine assists, and three steals.
For the Phoenix, Owen Foxwell scored a team-high 19 points, with seven assists, while experienced guard Nathan Sobey contributed 18.
The loss leaves the Breakers rooted to the bottom of the standings with one win in their opening six matches.
They are back in action on Friday when they host the Tasmania Jack Jumpers, in what is already a must-win clash.