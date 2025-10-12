Advertisement
Home / Sport

Breakers blow double-digit lead in defeat to South East Melbourne Phoenix

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Sam Mennenga scored a game-high 29 points, but it wasn't enough to secure victory. Photo / Photosport

The New Zealand Breakers have slumped to their fifth loss of the NBL season, after another second-half collapse saw them go down 87-81 to the South Melbourne Phoenix in Auckland.

The Breakers led 46-34 at halftime and held a narrow three-point lead heading into the final quarter, but they couldn’t

