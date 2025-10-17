Rob Baker picked up two fouls in the opening 90 seconds of the contest, the big forward’s departure triggering a 14-6 Jack Jumpers run.
The Breakers’ response was immediate – Brockington with eight points as the home side forged a 20-18 quarter-time advantage.
Jackson-Cartwright snared his 100th steal for the club and followed it with a trio of baskets with the Breakers’ lead stretching into double figures (28-18).
Davison added to the lead in athletic fashion before Hamilton put an end to a 26-4 Breakers surge. The Tasmanian forward led all scorers at the half with 10 points but the Breakers were in the box seat leading 40-31.
Brockington began the second half in the manner he had started the first with a brace of scoring drives. A López triple kept the margin in double figures, a duplicate from Baker stretched the advantage further before a high-flying finish from Davison locked in a 63-42 three-quarter-time lead.
Ayre made three triples in as many minutes but fouled out soon after although the Jack Jumpers had reduced the deficit to 75-59 with a little under six minutes to play.
Although Tasmania edged the fourth quarter 23-19 the Breakers avoided any wobbles down the stretch and having won five of the previous six games against Tassie at Spark Arena were in no mood to let this one slip.
The Breakers immediately head to Australia for a second meeting this season with 2025 Grand Finalists Melbourne United on Sunday. This is followed by a return to the Breakers’ spiritual home – Eventfinda Stadium – for a showdown with the Brisbane Bullets on Thursday October 23.
Result:
BNZ Breakers 82 – Jackson-Cartwright 21pts, Brockington 17pts, Mennenga 12pts, López 9pts
Tasmania Jack Jumpers 65 – Magnay 14pts, Hamilton 13pts, Ayre 11pts, Bannan 10pts