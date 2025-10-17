Breakers guard Karim Lopez during the New Zealand Breakers v Tasmania JackJumpers NBL clash at Spark Arena. Photo / Photosport

The New Zealand Breakers bounced back to winning ways on Friday night with an emphatic 82-65 victory against Tasmania Jack Jumpers at Spark Arena.

The victory, the Breakers’ second of the current campaign, was far from perfect with the hosts making just two from 26 from beyond the arc although with Parker Jackson-Cartwright leading all scorers with 21 points (becoming the first Breaker to score 100 points this season).

Izaiah Brockington returning to form with 17 points, Sam Mennenga posting 12 points and eight rebounds and Karim López and Carlin Davison chipping in with nine points and eight respectively as the Breakers displayed too much firepower for the 2024 champions.

In addition to the result coach Petteri Koponen will have taken satisfaction from seeing his team commit just two turnovers and boss the rebounding count 54-40 which included a 19-7 advantage on the offensive boards.

Will Magnay had 12 of those Tasmanian rebounds to accompany 14 points with Bryce Hamilton (13 points), Ben Ayre (11 points) and Josh Bannon (10 points) also in double figures.