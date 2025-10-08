Rob Loe, becoming the 10th player to make 150 appearances for the club, scored just four points but helped Mennenga keep Hawks towering 7 foot centre JaVale McGee in check. The three-time NBA champion finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks but most of his good work was produced in the opening half.

Tyler Harvey, so often a thorn in the Breakers side, was once again the best for the Hawks with 22 points, Mason Peatling tallied 14 and Wani Swaka Lo Buluk 10 points.

The much-maligned three-point shooting of the Breakers took a big step in the right direction as they shot 18 from 39 at 46%. The overall field percentage was a healthy 49% (39/80) and they were a perfect 15 from 15 from the free-throw line.

With the contest counting towards both the regular season NBL standings and a separate Ignite Cup ladder the Breakers began the game at pace, eight points each from Te Rangi and Brockington plus an alley-oop slam from Baker putting the home side 30-24 at quarter time and a first Ignite Cup point secured.

Mennenga made a trio of threes in the first five minutes of the second period as the Breakers eased out to a double-digit lead (46-35) and when Davison scored in transition the lead was 53-38.

Illawarra hit back in the closing stages of the quarter but the Breakers, having produced their best half of basketball in the season to date, held the edge at the interval leading 60-49. Harvey topped the scoring with 16 points for the Hawks while Mennenga had 13 points and Jackson-Cartwright nine points and 10 assists.

Rob Baker made his first three of the night before Mennenga downing his fourth as the Breakers’ lead stretched to 16 points (74-58).

Daniel Grida and Peatling kept the Hawks in the hunt as the Breakers headed to the last quarter with an 87-72 lead.

Brockington picked up his fourth foul early in the last frame and nerves began to jangle among the home supporters when Harvey and Swaka Lo Buluk trimmed the Breakers’ lead. However the nerves turned to relief and joy as Te Rangi and Davison drained a pair of threes apiece to push the Breakers’ advantage beyond 20 points – a Mennenga dunk off Jackson-Cartwright’s 16th assist (yes 16) put the seal on a complete Breakers performance – a first NBL victory secured and seven Ignite Cup points banked.

The BNZ Breakers now have two games at Spark Arena, following their October 12 game with an October 17 appearance against the Tasmania Jackjumpers.

Result:

BNZ Breakers 117 - Jackson-Cartwright 20p, Mennenga 20p, Te Rangi 18p López 16p, 9rebs, & 4 steals, Brockington 14p, Davison 12p

Illawarra Hawks 88 – Harvey 22p, McGee 19p, Peatling 14p, Swaka Lo Buluk 10p