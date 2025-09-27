Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Basketball / Breakers

Breakers fall to Perth Wildcats for third straight defeat

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Parker Jackson-Cartwright of the Breakers in action during the round two NBL match between the New Zealand Breakers and the Perth Wildcats. Photo / Getty Images

Parker Jackson-Cartwright of the Breakers in action during the round two NBL match between the New Zealand Breakers and the Perth Wildcats. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The New Zealand Breakers slumped to a third straight loss after going down 89-78 to long-time rivals Perth Wildcats at Spark Arena in Auckland on Saturday night with a wildly fluctuating fourth quarter deciding the contest.

Trailing 62-59 at three-quarter time the BNZ Breakers opened the final period with 15

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save