Jackson-Cartwright led the way for the Breakers with 18 points, teenager Karim López scored 16 and Izayah Le’afa made four from seven threes in accumulating 14 points while Sam Mennenga, after missing the previous game, had eight points and seven rebounds.

Joe Lual-Acuil (21 points, eight rebounds and four blocks), Dylan Windler (20 points and 15 rebounds) and Kristian Doolittle (16 points) did the heavy lifting for the Wildcats with Aucklander Dontae Russo-Nance, who made his first start for the Wildcats, contributing four points and three steals.

López provided the highlight of the opening quarter with a one-handed alley-oop off a Jackson-Cartwright assist although it was a spell won 25-17 by the Wildcats with Ben Henshall scoring eight points.

Jackson-Cartwright opened the second period in assertive fashion with back-to-back scores and an assist to send Brockington to the free-throw line.

With his second triple López became the first BNZ Breaker into double figures and when Reuben Te Rangi also converted from beyond the arc the difference was just two points (36-34).

Despite the hosts giving up 14 offensive rebounds it remained a two-point game at the interval with the Wildcats ahead 44-42. López and Lual-Acuil, with 14 points apiece, were the leading scorers at halftime.

Perth began the second term with six unanswered points and BNZ Breakers coach Petteri Koponen was forced to use a timeout. Jackson-Cartwright scored on the resumption and Loe soon after to keep the hosts in touch.

A pair of Le’Afa threes pulled the home team to within a single point before Windler had the final say in the third – the Wildcats ahead 62-59 at three-quarter time.

With the game in the balance it was the BNZ Breakers that threw the initial punches but ultimately it was the Wildcats that landed the knockout blows.

The BNZ Breakers next play on October 4 when they cross the Tasman to take on the Sydney Kings.

Result:

BNZ Breakers 78 - Jackson-Cartwright 18p/5a, López 16p/7r, Le’afa 14p/3st, Mennenga 8p/7r, Loe 6p/6r

Perth Wildcats 89 - Lual-Acuil 21p/8r, Windler 20p/15r, Doolittle 16p, Henshall 8p